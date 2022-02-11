Men's ice hockey Day 3 Round Up: Wins for ROC, Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland

ROC, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland recorded victories on the third day of action in the men's ice hockey tournament at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

After their 2-0 victory over Denmark - their second win out of two - ROC head coach Alexei Zhamnov said, "Defensively we are playing good and offensively we need to get better.

"The next games will be tough as teams get better and better so we have to be ready for this. We want to make sure our forwards are working better in the offensive zone."

Action continues on Saturday (12 February) with four match-ups including the much-anticipated clash between the United States and Canada. The other three games see Germany up against the People's Republic of China, Czech Republic play ROC, and Sweden face Denmark.

Denmark 0, ROC 2

The defending Olympic champions from ROC earned their second straight shutout in a 2-0 victory over Denmark.

Their first goal came in the middle of the second period, as Pavel Karnuakhov scored off assists from Anton Slepyshev and Dmitri Voronkov.

Kirill Semyonov added an empty-netter with six seconds to go to add to their opening 1-0 win over Switzerland.

“We knew their plan well, which was to play defensively. (They had a) good goalie," said Stanislav Galiev whose ROC team managed 33 shots on goal. "We watched their last game, and (our) coach told us about their defence."

Though ROC top Group B, they are far from content.

"Yeah, but it's only two games. We'd like to score more goals," said Galiev.

Czech Republic 2, Switzerland 1 (SO)

The Czech Republic's match-up against Switzerland went all the way to a shootout with David Krejci the only man finding the net.

The sides were tied at 1-1 after regulation time and overtime with Simon Hrubec keeping out all five Swiss efforts in the shootout after making 24 saves in the game.

Krejci was the first Czech to go for goal in the shootout, and his strike proved decisive.

He said, "It is tough to do something with the puck and I knew right away I was going to shoot. I saw the opening and am glad it worked out.

"I thought we played well defensively. One thing we have to improve is putting the puck in the net and we will be working on it. I believe it will come and we will be fine.”

Scoring in regulation came early Jiri Smejkal putting the Czechs ahead with 4:33 played before Gaetan Haas tied it up at 8:34.

Czech Republic's David Krejci (#46) scores the game-winner in the shootout Picture by Getty Images

Sweden 4, Slovakia 1

Sweden were quickly out of the blocks against Slovakia, scoring three times in the first period.

At 11:22, Joakim Nordstrom gave Sweden a 1-0 lead with assists from Lukas Bengtsson and Max Friberg.

They added two more as the first period came to a close with Lucas Wallmark and Friberg finding the net in the final two minutes.

Carl Klingberg added a fourth in the third period with Juraj Slafkovsky's third goal of the tournament offering Slovakia some late consolation.

It was a clinical display from Sweden who were outshot 41-29 and had goalie Magnus Hellberg to thank for his 40 saves on his Olympic debut.

"It was my first Olympic game so obviously there was a lot of emotions and excitement," said Hellberg. "I hadn't been playing a game in almost one month but it was a lot of fun out there and I think we did a really good job as a team."

Forward Fredrik Olofsson said, "It's big for our confidence. Some say it's a tough lead to have. They did a really good job and trying to score, playing a good offence, and when it's that much time in the game they take more chances and get on the power play. But Magnus - tremendous job."

Magnus Hellberg #35, goaltender of Team Sweden reacts in the third period Picture by geGETTY IMAGES

Latvia 1, Finland 3

Finland had to wait until late in the second period to break down a resilient Latvia defence with Valtteri Kemilainen eventually scoring after 37:59.

Latvia's Rodrigo Abols tied it up early in the third, but late strikes from Leo Komarov (54:42) and Marko Anttila (58:43) sealed the victory for the Finns.

Komarov said, "These games here, it looks like they will be low scoring if you do not get the goal early. We got a couple of lucky bounces and we are happy with the win."

"There was not a lot of room and it was a tight-checking game, lots of blocked shots both ways," said Valtteri Filppula. "It was a tough game and we should be happy we got enough goals to win the game."

Leo Komarov #71 of Team Finland celebrates a goal with teammates in the third period Picture by Getty Images

Schedule - Saturday, 12 February

Here's a look at tomorrow's schedule:

12:10 Canada vs USA (Group A)

16:40 Germany vs China (Group A)

21:10 Switzerland vs Denmark (Group B)

21:10 ROC vs Czech Republic (Group B)