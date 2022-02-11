Canada's women signal intent with 11-0 drubbing of Sweden to reach semis

It does not get any more emphatic than this.

Canada's women's ice hockey team showed no mercy against Sweden in their Beijing 2022 quarter-final on Friday (11 February), scoring 11 goals without reply in an awesome display.

Sarah Fillier and Brianne Jenner both completed hat-tricks in the third period as Canada matched their victory margin from last Thursday's opening 12-1 win over Switzerland.

Canada outshot the Swedes 45-11 with goalie Emerence Maschmeyer getting the shutout.

The other goals came from Jamie Lee Rattray, Natalie Spooner, Erin Ambrose, Blayre Turnbull and Emily Clark with Sarah Nurse and captain Marie-Philip Poulin supplying four assists each.

Sweden won silver at Torino 2006, the only time Canada and the United States have not met for gold since women's ice hockey made its Olympic debut at Nagano 1998, but the current line-up had no response to the rampant Canadians.

Reigning champions USA got past Czech Republic 4-1 earlier on Friday to make the semi-finals with ROC facing Switzerland and Finland playing Japan in Saturday's two remaining quarter-finals.