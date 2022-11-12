Live streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 cricket final: It's Pakistan vs England at MCG, head-to-head

The Pakistan cricket team will face England in the final of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) on Sunday. The match starts at 1:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The PAK vs ENG match will be live streamed.

Both Pakistan and England will be looking to win their second title at the premier T20 cricket competition. While Pakistan bagged the T20 World Cup in 2009, the second edition of the showpiece, England emerged champions at the subsequent edition in 2010.

The Jos Buttler-led England cricket team will be brimming with confidence after blowing away a star-studded Indian side in what was an one-sided semi-final by 10 wickets earlier in the week.

The English had squeezed through to the knockouts after finishing second in a tight Group 1 of the Super 12s.

Pakistan’s road to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final, meanwhile, has been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride.

Having suffered back-to-back last-ball defeats against arch-rivals India and then Zimbabwe in their first two matches in the Super 12, Babar Azam’s men seemed to be heading towards an early exit from the competition.

However, a string of good results coupled with the Netherlands scoring an almost-unthinkable upset victory over South Africa saw the Green Brigade finish behind India in Group 2 and enter the semis. In the semis, Pakistan side got the better of New Zealand to set up a title clash against England.

Pakistan vs England T20 head-to-head

Leading into Sunday’s final the head-to-head record heavily favours England, who have won 18 of the 28 meetings between the two sides. Pakistan have won nine while one match ended with no result.

The record in T20 World Cups cuts an even grimmer picture for Pakistan, who have lost both their matches against England in the tournament.

Where to watch Pakistan vs England T20 World Cup 2022 final live in India

The Pakistan vs England ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD TV channels in India. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.