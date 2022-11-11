I-League 2022-23, live streaming: Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan Sporting on matchday 1

The I-League 2022-23 will kick off with reigning champions Gokulam Kerala hosting last year’s runners-up Mohammedan Sporting at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala on Saturday.

Unlike the previous two I-League seasons, when all the matches were in West Bengal due to COVID-19 restrictions, the I-League 2022-23 season will be contested in the traditional home and away format. There will be no bio-bubbles and teams will be free to move around.

The new season of India’s second tier football league will also provide an added incentive for the clubs with the I-League winners getting promoted to the top-division Indian Super League (ISL) the following year. The bottom two teams, meanwhile, will be relegated to the second division of the I-League. Watch I-League 2022-23 live in India.

The 12 teams competing in the 16th edition of the I-League 2022-23 are Aizawl FC, Churchill Brothers, Gokulam Kerala FC, Mumbai Kenkre, Mohammedan Sporting, NEROCA, Roundglass Punjab, Rajasthan United, Real Kashmir, Sreenidi Deccan, Sudeva Delhi and TRAU. The Indian Arrows, the developmental team run by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), was disbanded earlier this year.

Gokulam Kerala FC will enter the 2022-23 season chasing a historic hat-trick of titles. No team in Indian football history has won the I-League thrice in a row. East Bengal are the only other club to win back-to-back domestic titles, then known as the National Football League (NFL), in 2002-03 and 2003-04.

The I-League 2022-23 season consists of 20 matchdays and will conclude on March 2.

Where to watch I-League 2022-23 live

The I-League 2022-23 will be telecast live on On Eurosport and DD Sports TV channels in India. Live streaming of the I-League will be on Discovery+.