I-League 2021-22 starts on December 26 - full schedule and start times

The I-League 2021-22 season will start on December 26 with all the matches to be played across three venues in West Bengal, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday.

The matches will be hosted at the Mohun Bagan ground in Kolkata, the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, and the Naihati Stadium in Naihati.

The number of teams this season has increased to 13 from the previous 10.

Sreenidi Deccan FC are the new team from Andhra Pradesh. Rajasthan United FC and Mumbai-based Kenkre FC, meanwhile, made their way to the league by virtue of finishing first and second, respectively, in the qualifiers.

The teams, along with all officials and support staff, will be in a bio-secured bubble for the entire season.

All 13 teams will play against each other once in a round-robin format in Phase 1. In Phase 2, the teams will be split into two groups as per their Phase 1 standings.

The top seven teams will play for the title while the bottom six will battle it out to avoid relegation in a single-leg format. The I-League 2021-22 phase 1 ends on February 24, 2022. The remaining fixtures will be announced later.

Former champions Chennai City FC cannot participate in the upcoming season after failing to comply with AIFF's club licensing regulations.

Gokulam Kerala FC will enter the season as reigning champions. The Malabarians pipped Churchill Brothers and TRAU FC in a three way photo-finish to win the I-League 2020-21 crown - their maiden title.

I-League 2021-22 fixtures, schedule and live match start times for India

December 26, Sunday

TRAU vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers - 4:30 PM IST

Rajasthan United FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 27, Monday

NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC - 4:30 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 7:30 PM IST

December 30, Thursday

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU - 2:00 PM IST

NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST

December 31, Friday

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST

January 4, Tuesday

Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST

TRAU vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 5, Wednesday

Rajasthan United FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST

Kenkre FC vs Punjab FC - 4:30 PM IST

Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 9, Sunday

Rajasthan United FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC - 4:30 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 10, Monday

TRAU vs Churchill Brothers - 2:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Indian Arrows - 7:30 PM IST

January 14, Friday

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 4:30 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 15, Saturday

Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers - 4:30 PM IST

TRAU vs Kenkre FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 19, Wednesday

Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 4:30 PM IST

Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 20, Thursday

Rajasthan United FC vs Churchill Brothers - 2:00 PM IST

TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 24, Monday

Indian Arrows vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST

Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC - 4:30 PM IST

Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 25, Tuesday

Rajasthan United FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 7:30 PM IST

January 29, Saturday

NEROCA FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Aizawl FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST

January 30, Sunday

Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST

TRAU vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST

February 3, Thursday

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST

Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

NEROCA FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST

February 4, Thursday

Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 4:30 PM IST

TRAU vs Rajasthan United FC - 7:30 PM IST

February 8, Tuesday

NEROCA FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

Aizawl FC vs TRAU - 7:30 PM IST

February 9, Wednesday

Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST

February 13, Sunday

NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST

Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST

Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM IST

February 14, Monday

Tiddim Road AC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST

Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows - 4:30 PM IST

Kenkre FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST

February 18, Friday

Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST

NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST

February 19, Saturday

Indian Arrows vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Tiddim Road AC - 7:30 PM IST

February 23, Wednesday

Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 2:00 PM IST

NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC - 4:30 PM IST

Real Kashmir FC vs Tiddim Road AC - 7:30 PM IST

February 24, Thursday

Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST

Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST

Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST