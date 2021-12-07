I-League 2021-22 starts on December 26 - full schedule and start times

The I-League 2021-22 season will start on December 26 with all the matches to be played across three venues in West Bengal, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced on Tuesday.
The matches will be hosted at the Mohun Bagan ground in Kolkata, the Kalyani Stadium in Kalyani, and the Naihati Stadium in Naihati.
The number of teams this season has increased to 13 from the previous 10.
Sreenidi Deccan FC are the new team from Andhra Pradesh. Rajasthan United FC and Mumbai-based Kenkre FC, meanwhile, made their way to the league by virtue of finishing first and second, respectively, in the qualifiers.
The teams, along with all officials and support staff, will be in a bio-secured bubble for the entire season.
All 13 teams will play against each other once in a round-robin format in Phase 1. In Phase 2, the teams will be split into two groups as per their Phase 1 standings.
The top seven teams will play for the title while the bottom six will battle it out to avoid relegation in a single-leg format. The I-League 2021-22 phase 1 ends on February 24, 2022. The remaining fixtures will be announced later.
Former champions Chennai City FC cannot participate in the upcoming season after failing to comply with AIFF's club licensing regulations.
Gokulam Kerala FC will enter the season as reigning champions. The Malabarians pipped Churchill Brothers and TRAU FC in a three way photo-finish to win the I-League 2020-21 crown - their maiden title.
I-League 2021-22 fixtures, schedule and live match start times for India
December 26, Sunday
TRAU vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Churchill Brothers - 4:30 PM IST
Rajasthan United FC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 27, Monday
NEROCA FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Aizawl FC - 4:30 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 7:30 PM IST
December 30, Thursday
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs TRAU - 2:00 PM IST
NEROCA FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
Aizawl FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST
December 31, Friday
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST
January 4, Tuesday
Mohammedan SC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST
TRAU vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 5, Wednesday
Rajasthan United FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST
Kenkre FC vs Punjab FC - 4:30 PM IST
Churchill Brothers vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 9, Sunday
Rajasthan United FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Aizawl FC - 4:30 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 10, Monday
TRAU vs Churchill Brothers - 2:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Indian Arrows - 7:30 PM IST
January 14, Friday
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 4:30 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 15, Saturday
Rajasthan United FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers - 4:30 PM IST
TRAU vs Kenkre FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 19, Wednesday
Indian Arrows vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 4:30 PM IST
Punjab FC vs NEROCA FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 20, Thursday
Rajasthan United FC vs Churchill Brothers - 2:00 PM IST
TRAU vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Kenkre FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 24, Monday
Indian Arrows vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST
Sudeva Delhi FC vs NEROCA FC - 4:30 PM IST
Churchill Brothers vs Aizawl FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 25, Tuesday
Rajasthan United FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 7:30 PM IST
January 29, Saturday
NEROCA FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Aizawl FC vs Kenkre FC - 4:30 PM IST
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST
January 30, Sunday
Real Kashmir FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST
TRAU vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST
February 3, Thursday
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST
Aizawl FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
NEROCA FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST
February 4, Thursday
Real Kashmir FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 4:30 PM IST
TRAU vs Rajasthan United FC - 7:30 PM IST
February 8, Tuesday
NEROCA FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
Aizawl FC vs TRAU - 7:30 PM IST
February 9, Wednesday
Punjab FC vs Indian Arrows - 2:00 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST
February 13, Sunday
NEROCA FC vs Aizawl FC - 2:00 PM IST
Rajasthan United FC vs Real Kashmir FC - 4:30 PM IST
Mohammedan SC vs Punjab FC - 7:30 PM IST
February 14, Monday
Tiddim Road AC vs Sudeva Delhi FC - 2:00 PM IST
Gokulam Kerala FC vs Indian Arrows - 4:30 PM IST
Kenkre FC vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST
February 18, Friday
Aizawl FC vs Sreenidi Deccan FC - 2:00 PM IST
NEROCA FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 4:30 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Mohammedan SC - 7:30 PM IST
February 19, Saturday
Indian Arrows vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Tiddim Road AC - 7:30 PM IST
February 23, Wednesday
Sreenidi Deccan FC vs Rajasthan United FC - 2:00 PM IST
NEROCA FC vs Mohammedan SC - 4:30 PM IST
Real Kashmir FC vs Tiddim Road AC - 7:30 PM IST
February 24, Thursday
Sudeva Delhi FC vs Kenkre FC - 2:00 PM IST
Punjab FC vs Gokulam Kerala FC - 4:30 PM IST
Indian Arrows vs Churchill Brothers - 7:30 PM IST