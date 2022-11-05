Hylo Open 2022 badminton: India’s campaign ends as Kidambi Srikanth loses to Anthony Ginting in semis

India’s campaign at the Hylo Open 2022 BWF Super 300 tournament ended after Kidambi Srikanth and women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand lost their respective semi-finals in Saarbrucken, Germany on Saturday.

World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth, 11th in the badminton rankings, lost to world No. 6 Anthony Ginting of Indonesia 21-18, 21-15 in 38 minutes at the Saarlandhalle indoor arena.

Kidambi Srikanth narrowly led Anthony Ginting 11-9 at the first break. However, the Indonesian, who also beat Srikanth at the prestigious All England Open pre-quarter-finals earlier this year, chipped away points regularly and eked out a close win.

While Kidambi Srikanth used his variations to good effect by mixing drop shots with long ones, Anthony Ginting dominated Srikanth with powerful smashes in the second game to lead 11-6 at the break.

Kidambi Srikanth attempted a comeback after the break but Ginting sustained his lead with strong attacking skills and speed to eventually advance to Sunday’s final.

Earlier, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand lost to Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand in the women’s doubles semi-finals 21-17, 14-21, 21-18 in 33 minutes.

Jolly and Gopichand, 28th in the badminton rankings, won the first game and were leading 18-15 in the third game. However, the Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medal-winning Indian pair conceded six consecutive points as the spot in the final went begging.

London 2012 bronze medallist Saina Nehwal and India’s top-ranked men’s singles badminton player Lakshya Sen crashed out early in the tournament.

Indian shuttlers will next be seen in action at the Australian Open 2022 BWF Super 300 tournament beginning on November 15.