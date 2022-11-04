Hylo Open 2022 badminton: Kidambi Srikanth beats Jonatan Christie to march into semi-finals

India’s Kidambi Srikanth beat Jonatan Christie of Indonesia in the men’s singles quarter-finals at the Hylo Open 2022 BWF Super 300 tournament in Saarbrucken, Germany on Friday.

The 29-year-old Kidambi Srikanth, world No. 11, made a strong start against the seventh-ranked Indonesian by scoring nine of the last 11 points to win the first game. Jonatan Christie, the 2018 Asian Games champion, made a late surge in the second game but the Indian shuttler managed to seal the match 21-13, 21-19 in 39 minutes.

Kidambi Srikanth will be up against fifth-seeded Anthony Ginting of Indonesia in the semi-finals. Ginting has won three of the five previous matches against Srikanth, the last time at the All England Open in March.

Earlier in the day, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand beat Chinese Taipei’s Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching in the women’s doubles quarter-finals. After two close games, the Chinese Taipei team were unable to maintain the pressure in the decider as Jolly and Gopichand, 28th in the badminton rankings, won 21-17, 18-21, 21-8.

The Commonwealth Games 2022 bronze medal-winning Indian pair are set to face eighth-seeded Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the in-form Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, currently world No. 8, lost their men’s doubles quarter-final match against England’s seventh-seeded pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy. The Indian badminton duo went down 21-17, 21-14 and crashed out of the tournament.

In the women’s singles, world No. 39 Malvika Bansod, who stunned Scotland’s Kirsty Gilmour in the pre-quarterfinals, lost to 21st-ranked Gregoria Mariska Tunjung of Indonesia 21-17, 21-10 in the final eight in 33 minutes.