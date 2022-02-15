Hunter Church: a third-generation bobsleigh pilot driving USA at Beijing 2022

Team USA men's bobsleigh pilot Hunter Church knows the lows of an Olympic Winter Games cycle, and at Beijing 2022 he’s looking to enjoy the highs.

The 25-year-old thought he would make his Winter Olympics debut at PyeongChang 2018 after he won the final North American Cup prior to the Games, and earned USA a third four-man sled spot in PyeongChang.

But he was not chosen to drive the sled at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and the proudest achievement of his young career turned into weeks of deep pain and reflection.

A third-generation bobsledder after his great uncle and father, Church completed his first bobsled run at the age of seven, with his dad Thomas.

After his family had settled in Cadyville, New York, about an hour north of Lake Placid, it gave him the chance to spend time with the sport and at the age of 12 he enrolled in a junior bobsleigh program, making him one of the youngest sliders there.

Church began training as a driver three years later in Park City and continued bobsledding throughout high school, before starting to compete internationally after he graduated.

His heroes from the sport are USA bobsledder John Napier, as well as five-time world champion and Vancouver 2010 champion Steven Holcomb, who died in 2017.

Church also took great inspiration from his father, and competing at an Olympic Winter Games was always Church's goal.

But following the disappointment of missing out at PyeongChang 2018, he considered quitting the sport which runs so deeply through his family.

He decided to persevere, but when he was then left off the US national team, he was again faced with the tough question around his future.

As fate would have it, another pilot pulled out from the national team and Church received the call-up, and has never looked back.

Now in Beijing and competing in the two-man with fellow Olympic Games debutant Charlie Volker, and eyeing the four-man event later in the Games, Church is living out his dreams.

"My lineage is what continued to motivate me throughout this entire journey," he told People.

"It had a special place in my family's heart — from my great uncle to my dad and the great sacrifices he made for me. For me to come full circle and be the first of my family to make the Olympic team and cement our legacy in the sport, it was a huge driving factor. It's incredible this is where I am."

And it’s something not lost on his hometown of Cadyville, where local newspaper The Sun reports there are multiple specials in restaurants and bars, including the selling of Team Church t-shirts and limited edition menu items.There are also watch parties planned as the wider community rallies behind Church, the Beijing 2022 Games and the spirit which has driven him to represent his nation on the world stage.

The bobsleigh competition at Beijing 2022 is underway and concludes on Sunday 20 February.

Keep up with all the action in our Live Blog updates throughout Beijing 2022, here.