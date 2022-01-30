Federica Brignone and Cornelia Huetter share spoils in Garmisch Super G

Cornelia Huetter and Federica Brignone shared victory in the final Alpine Ski World Cup race before Beijing 2022, the Super G at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday (30 January).

After finishing third in Saturday's downhill, thereby ending a three-year podium absence, Huetter joined Italy's former overall World Cup winner on the top step with both completing the course in 1:18.19.

Tamara Tippler was third, 0.83 adrift, with another Austrian, Mirjam Puchner, just one-hundredth further back.

For speed specialist Huetter, her third World Cup triumph was a sweet one after two years of struggles with knee injuries with her last win coming back in December 2017.

The 29-year-old said afterwards, "Tough years. A lot of time at home not able to race. It was not nice... but it's so nice to have a good feeling and crossing the finish line, like 0.00, it was weird. But it's really nice to share the top."

This was the perfect warm-up for Brignone who goes to Beijing as one of the favourites for Super G gold after taking giant slalom bronze at PyeongChang 2018.

She said, "It's a big push and a lot of confidence. I was stressed because I had the red bib and for me it's always more pressure.

"I said I wanted to go to Garmisch because the pressure there could help me for the next races in Beijing where there's going to be so much more pressure. So it's always nice to try and work with this stress at the start."

On her joint-winner, Brignone said, "I'm so happy for Conny because skiing is great, but it can also be so hard and it's been so hard for her."

Saturday's winner Corinne Suter was tied for eighth with Swiss teammate Joana Haehlen.

Brignone's third win of the season, and her 19th in total, saw her extend her Super G series lead to 103 points over fellow Italian Elena Curtoni.

She also went third in the overall World Cup standings, just ahead of injured teammate Sofia Goggia, although she is still over 200 points behind leader Mikaela Shiffrin and Petra Vlhova.

Women's Super G in Garmisch-Partenkirchen - Results

1. Cornelia Huetter (AUT) 1:18.19

1. Federica Brignone (ITA) same time

3. Tamara Tippler (AUT) +0.82

4. Mirjam Puchner (AUT) +0.83

5. Nadine Fest (AUT) +0.93

6. Romane Miradoli (FRA) +0.98

7. Jasmina Suter (SUI) +1.01

8. Corinne Suter (SUI) +1.03

8. Joana Haehlen (SUI) +1.03

10. Elena Curtoni (ITA) +1.07