How to watch Elaine Thompson-Herah at the Diamond League meet in Birmingham

Reigning Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson-Herah returns to the track at the Athletics' Diamond League meet in Birmingham on Saturday 21 May.

Jamaica's double 100m and 200m gold medallist from Tokyo 2020 is fresh from an easy win at the Puerto Rico Athletics Classic in Ponce on Thursday (12 May).

The 29-year-old was in great shape speeding to a meet record of 10.93 seconds.

The 2021 Diamond League overall title holder opened her outdoor season last month with a 10.89 at the Golden Games in California.

Early in May her compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce set the world leading 100m time (10.67) in Nairobi.

At the the second meeting of the 2022 Diamond League series, the second fastest woman of all time is among a star-studded list that includes Olympic and world medallists.

Thompson-Herah has recently declared her intention to challenge the 100m world record of 10.49 set by Florence Griffith-Joyner.

More: Elaine Thompson-Herah: I really want to break the world record

British Olympic 4x100m relay medallist Dina Asher-Smith finished third in her Diamond League opener in Doha on her first major race since injury in Tokyo and will be looking to return to winning ways at the Alexander Stadium.

Her teammate Daryll Neita, eighth in the Olympic 100m final, will also be on the starting line-up. Her personal best of 10.93 is from the Diamond League final in Zurich.

American star Gabrielle Thomas hopes to continue her perfect start in the series after her dominant victory in Doha on 13 May in the women’s 200m.

The Harvard graduate equalled her personal best of 11.00 in the heats of her first outdoor race at the Golden Games on 16 April before a wind-assisted 10.86 in the final. She then breezed through the 200m posting 22.02.

A week later, she bettered her 100m run at the Michael Johnson Invitational, but again the illegal tailwind means it didn’t count as a PB. Thomas raced at the World Championships in Belgrade where she finished sixth in the 60m behind Switzerland’s Mujinga Kambundji.

Keep an eye on Olympic and world medallist Shericka Jackson, the other Jamaican who excelled in Tokyo. She took bronze behind Thompson-Herah in the 100m in 10.76 and then teamed up for the 4x100m relay gold. Jackson then completed her personal Olympic medals set with a bronze in the 4 x400m relay.

The 2021 NCAA double champion Cambrea Sturgis and Swiss national record holder Ajla Del Ponte, who was fifth in the 100m in Tokyo, will also join the 100m women field in Birmingham.

There will be six other Olympic champions in contention in other track and field events in Birmingham.

Olympic 200m champion Canada’s Andre De Grasse will run his second Diamond race after opening the season with a fourth place in the 200m in Doha behind winner Noah Lyles.

Olympic 110m hurdles gold medallists Jamaica’s Hansle Parchment and Rio 2016 Olympic champion Omar McLeod headline the men’s 110m hurdles. Reigning Olympic champion Parchment is just coming off a win in Ponce.

Other stars to watch in Birmingham include the Rio 2016 Olympic champion and Tokyo silver medallist Dalilah Muhammad, Olympic pole vault champion Katie Nageotte and their American Olympic teammate Valarie Allman. who claimed gold in the discus throw.

Malaika Mihambo leads a loaded women’s long jump field, and Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir will also be in action in the 1500m.

How to watch the Müller Birmingham Diamond League 2022

The Diamond League will be streamed live in several countries on the Diamond League YouTube page.

In other territories, local rights-holding broadcasters will show either live coverage or highlights of the action.

The meet will be broadcast live on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport website and mobile app.

Each meeting will be broadcast globally in a live two-hour programme covering at least 13 diamond disciplines.

The full list of events for each Diamond League meeting can be found here.

Below is a list of the Diamond League events scheduled to take place in Birmingham.

The full schedule can be found here starting from 13.21 to 16:15 local time (GMT +1, from 14:21 CET)

Men’s track and field events:

100m

400m

800m

1500m

110m Hurdles

High Jump

Discus

Women’s track and field events:

100m

800m

1500m

5000m

400m Hurdles

Pole Vault

Long Jump

Discus

MORE: Diamond League athletics 2022 season: How to watch and top things to know