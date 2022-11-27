Find out how to watch the British rivals' clash in the final round of fixtures in World Cup Group B in Qatar.
England go into their final FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against Wales on Tuesday (29 November) knowing a draw would be enough to guarantee them a place in the round of 16.
For the Welsh, only a win will do against their neighbours after their shock 2-0 defeat to the Islamic Republic of Iran in which goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy was sent off.
After a comprehensive 6-2 win over Iran in their opener, Gareth Southgate's side were held to a uneventful goalless draw by the United States.
Wales had drawn 1-1 with USA in their first game at the World Cup Finals for 64 years, but now Gareth Bale and co need something special to reach the knockout stages.
Read on to find out how to watch England's final group game at the football festival in Qatar.
Wales and England kick off at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan Al Bayt Stadium at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).
For British viewers, that's 19:00 GMT.
In the United Kingdom, USA v England will be free to view live on ITV1 and in Welsh on S4C.
Live streaming will be available on ITV Hub and S4C Online.
Monday 21 November
England v IR Iran - Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan - (Final score: 6-2)
Friday 25 November
England v USA - Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor - (Final score: 0-0)
Tuesday 29 November
Wales v England - Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan - 19:00 GMT
