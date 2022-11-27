England go into their final FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B fixture against Wales on Tuesday (29 November) knowing a draw would be enough to guarantee them a place in the round of 16.

For the Welsh, only a win will do against their neighbours after their shock 2-0 defeat to the Islamic Republic of Iran in which goalkeeper Wayne Hennessy was sent off.

After a comprehensive 6-2 win over Iran in their opener, Gareth Southgate's side were held to a uneventful goalless draw by the United States.

Wales had drawn 1-1 with USA in their first game at the World Cup Finals for 64 years, but now Gareth Bale and co need something special to reach the knockout stages.

Read on to find out how to watch England's final group game at the football festival in Qatar.