Alpine skiing: How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin live in Levi on 19-20 November 2022

Mikaela Shiffrin is finally ready to start her 13th Alpine Ski World Cup season this weekend with the two slalom events in Levi, Finland, on Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 November.

The defending overall World Cup champion was supposed to race in Sölden, Austria in October, but the women's giant slalom was cancelled due to bad weather.

The American has four career wins in Lapland (2013, 2016, 2018, 2019) and only trails last year's slalom Crystal Globe winner Petra Vlhova (five) for victories on the Levi Black course.

A triumph this weekend would see the double Olympic champion equal the women's record of winning at least one World Cup event in 11 consecutive seasons, a mark jointly held by Vreni Schneider (1984/85-1994/95) and Renate Götschl (1996/97-2006/07).

Shiffrin is seeking her fifth overall title, which would put her in second place in the all-time list of winners behind only Austria’s Annemarie Moser-Pröll who has six crowns.

The 27-year-old American has won 74 World Cup events leaving her third in the all-time list behind Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).

Schedule: 2022/23 Alpine Ski World Cup - Levi, Finland

Below is the schedule for the women's slalom events in Levi with all times local to the event (CET, which is GMT/UTC +1 or EST +6)

Saturday, 19 November

10:00: Run 1

13:00: Run 2

Sunday, 20 November

10:15: Run 1

13:15: Run 2

How to watch Mikaela Shiffrin: 2022 Alpine Ski World Cup - Levi, Finland

Fans in the U.S. can watch Shiffrin live on skiandsnowboard.live.

For more details on how to watch Mikaela Shiffrin and the US team in this World Cup season click here.