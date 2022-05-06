How to watch Marcell Jacobs at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi

Double Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs begins his world title quest on Saturday (7 May), when he lines up at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi.

His outdoor season leading to the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon starts with the 100m men's clash in the Kenyan capital, where he will face Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Fred Kerley of the USA.

Jacobs has had a brilliant indoor season beating Christian Coleman for the world 60m crown in Belgrade.

Jacobs first 100m since August 2021

The meeting in the Kenyan capital, named after the country’s pioneering runner, two-time Olympic champion Kipchoge Keino, will be Marcell’s first 100m since his career-defining 2021 season at the Tokyo Olympic stadium.

He claimed the Olympic 100m title and won gold as part of Italy’s 4x100m relay.

After wrapping his outdoor season earlier to treat a knee problem, this year Jacobs is proving his doubters wrong.

The 27-year-old clocked 6.51 in the ISTAF Indoor meeting in Berlin in early February before running even quicker (6.49) at the Orlen Cup in Lodz, Poland a week later.

Six days after that, he won in Lievin in 6.50 and then - in his first race on home soil since his Olympic exploits - claimed the Italian title in front of a sell-out crowd in Ancona in 6.55.

On 19 March, he proved he is the fastest man in the world as he beat the world 60m record holder Coleman, who is also the reigning world 100m champion, in 6.41 seconds, a European indoor record.

When Jacobs will be in action at at the Kip Keino Classic in Nairobi

The 27-year-old is excited to open his outdoor season against Kerley and home favourite and African record holder Ferdinand Omanyala.

"I’m ready because I won the World Indoor Championship, it’s amazing for me because I’m not an early starter (to the season) and we are now training for Oregon, it’s the most important (thing)," said the former long jumper on his arrival in Nairobi.

"After the Olympics Games, I’m trying to win it all and now it’s only the World Championships outdoor that is remaining and I’m aiming for that."

Jacobs will be in action at 17:55pm Kenyan time, GMT +3 (16:55pm CET).

How to watch the Kip Keino Classic that will also be live streamed on the World Athletics YouTube Channel.