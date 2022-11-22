Select your language
Canada vs Belgium at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming

Find out how to watch Canada's World Cup Group F opener against Belgium in Qatar.

Alphonso Davies
(Picture by YMI IMAGENSHOP)

Canada will get their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign underway against Group F rivals Belgium on Wednesday (23 November).

Making an appearance at football's global showpiece event for the first time since 1986, Team Canada qualified for Qatar in top spot over other regional powers United States and Mexico.

Their first opponents finished third at the last edition of the World Cup in 2018 and with soccer superstars like Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard in the squad, Belgium's Red Devils will be a challenge.

Read on to find out how to watch the Canada's tournament opener.

What time does Canada vs Belgium start?

Canada and Belgium kick off at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Ar-Rayyan at 22:00 local time (Arabia Standard Time, UTC+3).

For Canadian viewers, that's 2pm Eastern Time (EST).

How to watch Canada v Belgium live at FIFA World Cup 2022

Every game of FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available to watch on TSN, CTV, TSN.ca, TSN App (English) and RDS (French).

All Canada games, 15 group stage matches and over half the knockout stage will be shown on CTV.

All matches from the World Cup will be available to watch on TSN except for select matches in the third round of the group stage where there will be simultaneous kickoff times. For this specific round, one game will be shown on TSN and the other will be screened on TSN2.

For those in the United States, FOX Sports is the official World Cup English-language broadcast partner in the United States and will screen every match live.

Telemundo Deportes is the official Spanish-language broadcast partner in the United States and will also show every match live.

Those broadcasts will be live streamed on Peacock with the first 12 matches of the tournament available for free. After that, from 24 November, they will only be available on Peacock Premium.

Belgian Kevin de Bruyne is a key figure in the world No.2 ranked side
Belgian Kevin de Bruyne is a key figure in the world No.2 ranked side (2021 Getty Images)

Canada match schedule at FIFA World Cup 2022

Wednesday 23 November

Belgium vs Canada - Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Ar-Rayyan - 2pm EST

Sunday 27 November

Croatia vs Canada - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha - 11:00 AM EST

Thursday 1 December

Canada vs Morocco - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha - 10am EST

FootballFootball
CanadaCAN

