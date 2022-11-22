Canada vs Belgium at FIFA World Cup 2022: Know match start time and live streaming

Canada will get their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign underway against Group F rivals Belgium on Wednesday (23 November).

Making an appearance at football's global showpiece event for the first time since 1986, Team Canada qualified for Qatar in top spot over other regional powers United States and Mexico.

Their first opponents finished third at the last edition of the World Cup in 2018 and with soccer superstars like Kevin de Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Eden Hazard in the squad, Belgium's Red Devils will be a challenge.

Read on to find out how to watch the Canada's tournament opener.