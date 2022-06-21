How to watch Andre De Grasse at the 2022 Canadian Track and Field Championships

Canada’s fastest man Andre De Grasse will race on home soil for the first time since taking the historic 200m gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

He will be the star attraction at the Canadian Track and Field Championships (23 - 26 June) which will also serve as trials for the World Athletics Championships, at Langley’s McLeod Athletic Park.

Find out everything you need to know about the four-day event below.

De Grasse who medalled in each of his three sprint events at the Tokyo Olympics is fresh from winning his first race in this year's Diamond League season.

He crossed the line first in the men’s 100m at the Bislett Games in Oslo on Thursday 17 June in a season best of 10.05 seconds.

The 27-year-old opened his season at the UNF Invitational near his home in Jacksonville winning the 200m and placing second in the 100m.

The Olympic champion then finished fourth over 200m at the Diamond League in Doha, behind Noah Lyles. He just missed the podium again in Birmingham where he came in fourth behind his winning compatriot Aaron Brown.

De Grasse also failed to defend his 100m title at the Prefontaine Classic - Trayvon Bromell led an American sweep.

As the sprint star targets his first world title, he is still riding high from his success at Tokyo. He became his nation’s most decorated male Olympian with six medals.

"I think now that I've won a gold medal it takes away that moment a little bit just to say, 'he's a champion as well' not just the guy who ran against Usain Bolt,” he said in an interview with CBC.

The three-time world medallist will line up in the 100m and 200m heats on Thursday, 23 June then race the 100m semi-finals and finals on Saturday, 25 June. The men’s 200m semi-finals and final will be run on Sunday, 26 June.

Andre De Grasse's schedule at the Canadian Track and Field Championships

All times EDT (GMT - 4)

Thursday, 23 June

12:00:100m qualifying heats

13:50: 200m qualifying heats

Saturday, 25 June

18:00:100m semi-finals

20:20:100m final

Sunday, 26 June

11:45:200m semi-finals

15:10:200m final

How to watch the Canadian track and field championships

The Canadian Track and Field Championships will be streamed live via Athletics Canada TV for free.