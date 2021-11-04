How Lee-Hesh became the first Indian pair to win a Grand Slam

For years, the relationship between Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi has intrigued tennis fans around the world. The magic they created on court slowly drained away by the ugly battles off it. Last month, a docuseries on the legendary pair, named ‘Break Point, was aired on an OTT platform. And while it delves into detail on how the partnership frayed, it also throws light on what made Lee-Hesh so special.

1999 was high noon for the Indian pair. They reached the final of all the four majors, rose to No 1 in the world and clinched their first Grand Slam title at the French Open. Lee-Hesh thus became the first Indian pair to win a major.

According to both Paes and Bhupathi, the cracks in the relationship had already started to appear much before they reached Paris for 1999 Roland Garros. Two years earlier, Bhupathi had broken rank (Paes a junior Wimbledon and US Open boys singles champion and won bronze in men's singles at Atlanta 1996) to become the first Indian to win a major when he won the mixed doubles title with Japan’s Rika Hiraki.

“On the court we were like poetry in motion,"Paes said in the documentary."We didn't have to speak much, but we knew exactly how to cover a tennis court.”

The Indian pair had suffered a heartbreaking 3–6, 6–4, 4–6, 7–6, 4–6 loss to Jonas Bjorkman and home favourite Patrick Rafter in the final of the 1999 Australian Open. The defeat, according to Paes, had lit a fire to prove that Indians could be Grand Slam champions too.

“We were going into a Grand Slam as No 1 seeds for the first time, so it was definitely special,” recalled Bhupathi. “But we didn't have any match practice before that, so, we had no phenomenal success going into the clay season that year.”

Clay isn’t a surface that Indians are naturally tuned to either. Bhupathi, younger to Paes by a year, remembers being especially out of sorts on the surface that big, burly Europeans were bred on. The loose crushed brick on top, which gives European clay its distinctive red colour, makes it difficult to keep your footing and balance. “Early on, when I would slide on clay, I would keep sliding. I didn’t know how to stop,” chuckled Bhupathi.

Ironically then, his first two majors came on Parisian clay.

The ‘Indian Express’ were tested at the French Open in 1999, with unseeded Spanish duo of Juan Ignacio Carrasco and Jairo Velasco stretching them to three sets (the French Open men’s doubles tournament was a best of three affair) in the very first round. Paes-Bhupathi, however, battled it out and went all the way to the finals. Standing between them and history were Goran Ivanisevic and Jeff Tarango. They were both accomplished singles players, Ivanisevic especially, but they weren’t a set doubles team.

“We were the clear favourites,” added Bhupathi. “We had to be wary because these guys were not expected to be in the final and they were going to come out swinging.”

For the Indians, the strategy was simple: keep Ivanisevic out of the game. Though Ivanisevic was a lot more comfortable on Wimbledon’s grass, he was a maverick talent who loved the big stage.

“Our strategy that day was to get Tarango to move and run because he did not have good balance,” said Paes. “Instead of serve and volley, I would hit a serve, come in, and hit a volley into the open court, and when Jeff Tarango got to it and played it back, I would play the next volley into the open court again. Even when he would serve and volley, I would push him back to hit smashes. The whole first set was what Muhammad Ali called body blows. After the fifth and sixth time, his legs were getting tired and his lungs were burning, and that’s how we started dominating that match.”

Paes-Bhupathi swept the first set 6-2. But across the net, they could see the hulking figure of Ivanisevic fuming at being left out of the party. “He had to fight. He had to make up for his partner being exploited,” Bhupathi said.

The 6’4 Croat, who currently is one of the coaches of World No 1 Novak Djokovic, did try to wrestle back control in the second set. He used his huge lefty serve and big wingspan to hurt the Indians.

“Goran was very sharp mentally,” said Paes. “He wanted to get into a battle on court, he wanted to get into a dog fight…And I love a dog fight. But that day I knew I didn't want to antagonize him. I stayed away from the fight and I played very disciplined tennis.”

The art of discretion

One of the reasons Paes-Bhupathi blazed such a trail on the doubles scene is that they were very good at hiding, and making up for, each other’s flaws. Bhupathi’s solid serve and groundstrokes were the base, Paes’ innate ability and magical wrists gave them flight. And they proved too strong a team for Ivanisevic to tackle down alone.

On match point, Paes sent down a wide slider to Ivanisevic’s forehand. The Croat got a racquet to it but the ball lobbed well long. Paes-Bhupathi won 6-2, 7-5 to etch their names in history books and break through, in what Bhupathi calls, a ‘white man’s’ sport.

“It was a historic day in the context of Indian tennis, we were the first Indian team to win a Grand Slam and no one can every take that away from us,” said Bhupathi. A few weeks later, they completed the hallowed clay-grass double by winning the Wimbledon men’s doubles title.