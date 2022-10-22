FIH Pro League champions to get hockey World Cup and Olympic spots from 2023-24

The upcoming seasons of the FIH Pro League will have a new incentive for competing teams as the men’s and women’s champions from 2023-24 will qualify directly for the 2026 Hockey World Cup and the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

The FIH Pro League champions in 2023-24 and 2024-25 will earn direct qualification to their respective 2026 Hockey World Cups. The winners in 2025-26 and 2026-27 will then qualify for the 2028 Olympics.

Qualification for the hockey World Cup was earned by winning continental championships while the Olympic qualification pathway also involved continental championships and a qualifying tournament. Those systems will continue.

Starting with the 2022-23 season, the FIH Pro League will also introduce a relegation and promotion system. The last-placed team in the FIH Pro League will be demoted to the FIH Nations Cup while the champions of the Nations Cup will be promoted to the FIH Pro League.

The Indian men’s hockey team will play in the FIH Pro League in 2022-23, now in its fourth season, while the women’s team will compete in the FIH Nations Cup this season.