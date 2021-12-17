'Hobby show-jumper' Zahan Setalvad on course to qualify for 2022 Asian Games

Indian show-jumper Zahan Setalvad is on course to qualify for 2022 Asian Games. He secured his second Minimum Eligibility Requirement (MER) in the 1.40m team event round after finishing top in the second trials earlier this week by clocking 77.76 seconds and with 0 (Zero) penalty under his belt.

The Mumbai-based show jumper had, earlier, finished third in the first trials while mounting on his main horse Quintus Z. He is confident of qualifying at least two horses for his second appearance at the Asian Games. His second horse will be El Capron which he acquired during the second Covid-19 lockdown phase from Hungary.

His maiden appearance at the continental showpiece event, was in 2018 where he finished at the 30th position in the Final 1.

"So far it's (2022 Asian Games trials) going well. I am looking to qualify in the team event on two horses," Setalvad told Olympics.com.

Zahan Setalvad in action

But at this point, for Zahan, it's all about balancing studies and show-jumping, which he considers more of a hobby. The 22-year-old is pursuing his law degree from the Rizvi Law School in Mumbai.

"It's (showjumping) not something that I want to make my career in. I'm a law student and I'm in my fourth year. That's my profession. I take it seriously because I've to jump at a very high-level but this is not going to be my profession," Zahan said.

"It's about sacrificing something for the other and balancing out. It is also easier during the Covid-19 times when everything is online. I'm going to be a lawyer. But when I start practicing (law) the intensity about my riding is not going to be the same. I will continue doing it for fun," he added.

And the two-time National Champion -- 2018 and 2019 -- is satisfied with his achievements in show-jumping since his first brush with the discipline at a very young age.

His grandfather was the chairman of the KSB Pump manufacturers and father served as the Additional Solicitor General at the High Court of Bombay. The two of them were keen of race horses and were instrumental in Zahan and his elder brother Kaevaan taking up the sport.

"My grandfather and father used to own race horses. So, we used to go every Sunday in the afternoon and used to watch racing in Mumbai," Zahan recalled.

He will be next seen in action at the third show-jumping trials for the 2022 Asian Games, which will run from January 12 to 17, 2022 on his home turf in Mumbai.