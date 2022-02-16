Team USA's Hilary Knight "channeling The Rock" and ready to go for gold in women’s hockey final

Hilary Knight celebrated Team USA's women's ice hockey semi-final win against Finland at Beijing 2022 by "channeling The Rock".

Knight got a goal and an assist as the U.S. beat Finland 4-1 to set up a gold medal match with Team Canada.

The final clash at Wukesong Sports Centre on Thursday 17 February (12:10 China Standard Time, 20:10 PST in Vancouver and Los Angeles on Wednesday night) is a rematch of the final at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games, where the USA emerged as winners following a shootout.

Following the semi-final in China, Knight posted on Twitter, recreating a pose by wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson aka 'The Rock,' the former WWE star who opened the NFL Super Bowl on Sunday night.

Knight set for fourth Winter Olympics medal

Knight has already sealed her fourth medal in as many Games by the USA reaching the women's hockey final.

This 32-year-old already has silver at Vancouver 2010 and Sochi 2014, plus that gold in PyeongChang.

Knight has won eight World Championship titles and two silvers stretching back to 2007, a year after she made her debut at the 2006 Four Nations Cup.

GettyImages-1370511505 Picture by geGETTY IMAGES

Knight relishing renewal of rivalries

Knight scored the crucial second goal in the semi-final against Finland, her fifth of the tournament so far, to set up the gold medal game against arch-rivals Canada.

Canada have been in fearsome form with a 100% win record and 54 goals scored.

They will be looking to wrest back the Olympic title which they won on four straight occasions between 2002 and 2014 until Team USA's victory four years ago.

USA also won the gold medal at Nagano 1998 when ice hockey was first included on the women's programme.

Canada beat USA 4-2 in the round-robin stage and Knight is looking forward to renewing rivalries.

She told Olympics.com: "You're going to have two good teams.

"You saw some unfinished business during the tour (the two teams' pre-Olympic tour). It's wonderful hockey, it's the most beautiful rivalry in sport.

"It gets the best and the worst out of both of us at the same time. It's a wonderful game."

How to watch Hilary Knight and Team USA take on Canada in women's ice hockey final at Beijing 2022

The gold medal match takes place at Wukesong Sports Centre on Thursday 17 February 20022, starting at 12:10 China Standard Time. That's 20:10 PST in Vancouver and Los Angeles on Wednesday night (16 February).