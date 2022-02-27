"A course for real men" - Henrik Kristoffersen does slalom double with Dave Ryding second at Garmisch-Partenkirchen 

Henrik Kristoffersen claimed his second alpine skiing slalom World Cup win in two days after an impressive performance at Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday (27 February).

24 hours after the Norweigan blazed to his 25th World Cup win in dramatic fashion, he came back to claim his 26th on Sunday.

Kristoffersen kept his cool and managed the tricky second run in 58.02 Run 2 for a 1:52.66 winning total.

Great Britain's Dave Ryding sat in the leader's chair for a long time until Kristoffersen overtook him, finishing second just 0.35 off the pace. It was his fifth career podium.

Germany's Linus Strasser was third 0.47 off Kristoffersen's winning mark.

"I struggled a little bit with conditions in the first run," Norway's winner said afterwards, "I think we should have changed something in the first run. Loic (Meillard) was skiing really good though."

Meillard topped Run 1 but couldn't handle the tricky Run 2 on a course which Tristan Glasse-Davies (Dave Ryding's coach) helped set.

"I didn't feel like three tenths behind the second place was that bad," continued Kristoffersen.

"Of course I would have liked to be closer to Loic after the first run, the skiing was good on top but then I lost a lot in the middle.

"In the second run it got a little warmer, it was still slick some spots and it was a course for real men in the second run, this is not for the boys, it's for the men for sure.

"I feel sorry for Loic, he skied really good the last two days now, that's a shame, that's never how you want to win it but still, this is part of the game and part of the sport so I'm super happy for another win."

"Super happy with the day here, like I said there are still things to work on, I still can improve a lot I don't feel we're a hundred percent there but when you win two in a row you should be happy so going home with a really good feeling and looking forward to some rest before Flachau."

Men's slalom standings with two races to go - Kristoffersen out in front

And heading into the final races Kristoffersen now has a commanding lead on 356 points at the top of the standings, with fellow Norwegian Lucas Braathen second on 307 points.

Linus Strasser is third on 278 and Dave Ryding fourth with 262, while Manuel Feller (261) and Loic Meillard (247) are still very much in the mix too.

There are just two slalom races left with the next coming up in Flachau, Austria on 9 March before the grand finale at Courchevel in France between 14-20 March.