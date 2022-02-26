Henrik Kristoffersen blazes to 25th World Cup win at the Garmisch-Partenkirchen slalom

Henrik Kristoffersen bounced back from a disappointing Olympic performance to win the Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany on Saturday 26 February,

After finishing fourth in the slalom and eighth in the giant slalom at Beijing 2022, the Norwegian slammed down a 53.53 Run 1 in Germany that put him in second place.

On Run 2 the Norwegian made a couple of big mistakes at the top of the run but he kept fighting and made a remarkable recovery to finish in 52.61 and take the win.

Swiss skier Loic Meillard was second just +0.14 from the winner while Austria's Manuel Feller finished third +0.51 behind the Kristoffersen.

"It was a mistake on top but I knew that I had to charge," Kristoffersen said afterwards.

"I had two really good days of training... on the steep, because in the Olympics second run I didn't really do that good on the steep, and that's always been my strong side the steep and today we were - not a hundred percent back, but close to that and a win here now is really great."

This was slalom seven of ten and now Kristoffersen is right back in the reckoning jumping seven places to second on the slalom standings, just a single point behind leader Lucas Braathen.

Loic Meillard is now third on 247 points and Manuel Feller is just behind on 245 points with a number of other skiers within touching distance too in what is set up to be a spectacular finale to the season.

Tomorrow the racers will do it all again with a second slalom due on Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Sunday 27 February.