Hector takes third win of the season in Kronplatz giant slalom

Sara Hector continued her magical season in Kronplatz, Italy, by taking her third giant slalom win of this alpine World Cup campaign on Tuesday (25 January).

On a sunny and cold day in the Dolomites, the experienced Swedish skier, who had the second fastest time in the first run, made a spectacular recovery after going wide before the last section of the steep Erta course, but finished strong and crossed the finish line in two minutes 03.53 seconds.

That was enough to hold off first-run leader Petra Vlhova, who was seeking her first GS win this season: the Slovakian lost her 0.34-second advantage and in the end trailed Hector by 0.15 seconds. Two-time world champion Tessa Worley finished in third, just over half a second off the pace.

"I was so surprised when I crossed the finish line because I thought I screwed it up a little bit there, but [it feels] amazing, I was really pushing after that because I got a little bit 'aargh...that shouldn't happen!' Crazy, but really good," the smiling 29-year-old Hector told FIS after the race.

"Unbeatable? No, for sure. I was really fighting in the end, and that paid off today."

Hector remained on top in the World Cup GS rankings, extending her lead over Worley to 95 points.

Overall World Cup leader and defending Olympic champion Mikaela Shiffrin didn't have her best day and dropped from third in the first run to fifth, 0.81 seconds behind the winner.

PyeongChang 2018 bronze medallist Federica Brignone finished just 0.05 seconds off the podium, while Swiss Olympic medalllists Lara Gut-Behrami and Wendy Holdener decided to rest and skip the event.

The women's World Cup will continue this weekend at Garmisch-Partenkirchen with a Super G and a downhill before a break for the Winter Olympics in China.