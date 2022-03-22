Hatakeda Hitomi to retire after All-Japan Gymnastics Championships in April

Tokyo 2020 *Olympian *Hatakeda Hitomi announced her retirement from gymnastics via Instagram on Tuesday (22 March).

Hatakeda had a frightening fall in training at last year’s World Artistic Gymnastic Championships in Kitakyushu, Japan, injuring her spine. She checked out of hospital a week after the meet in October but has not competed since.

The 21-year-old will make her final appearance at the 2022 All-Japan Championships in Tokyo, taking place April 21-24.

“I have decided to close a chapter in my life and will retire from competition after the All-Japan Championships in April”, said Hatakeda, who helped Japan to fifth place in the team event at Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

“I made this decision because I have been struggling to stay motivated the last few years with competitions being cancelled and postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the injury I had at last year’s world championships.

“I had the opportunity to experience so many things throughout my career. I never imagined them when I took up gymnastics and I owe it all to the support I had from so many different people. I am only grateful.

“And none of the brilliant times I had would have been possible without the coaching from my mother and the backing of my family”.

Gymnastics runs in Hatakeda’s blood.

She is coached by her mother Yukiko and her father Yoshiaki is a Barcelona 1992 bronze medallist (men’s team).

Younger sister Chiaki is also a competitive gymnast.

With Hitomi’s retirement, Japanese women’s gymnastics will be in full rebuild mode. Last year, long-time stalwarts *Murakami Mai *and *Teramoto Asuka *also quit.