Hashimoto Seiko: I want as many people as possible to think about women and sport

The IOC Women and Sport award presented to Hashimoto Seiko did not come as a surprise to many familiar with her work.

It was an extremely deserving recognition for the experienced and renowned sports leader and seven-time Olympian.

A huge honour for the Japanese leader who has “disrupted and challenged many well-established gender norms” in her country as she sought to advance gender equality and inclusion in sport.

For Hashimoto, the historic award granted annually since 2000, is an encouragement to do more and to do better.

“I feel like this award is a sign of future expectations from me. I want as many people as possible to think about women and sport,” she said in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com after receiving her award during the 139th IOC Session in Beijing.

Hashimoto, a driver for change

Japan’s former Olympic minister is a leader who has earned many feathers in her cap.

As an athlete she competed in seven Olympic Games - four times in the Winter Games.

She clinched a bronze medal in the 1,500metres at the 1992 Albertville Olympics, becoming the first Japanese woman to win an Olympic medal in speed skating.

Hashimoto also competed thrice in the Summer Games, her first at Seoul 1988, as a track cyclist.

GettyImages-246285

After her retirement from sport, Hashimoto - who was born just days to the 1964 Tokyo Games and was named Seika which translates to Olympic Flame in Japanese - moved to politics.

In 2000, while serving as a lawmaker in the first upper house, she was a driver for change.

The politician was at the forefront of the push for mothers-to-be to be granted official time off.

After the birth of her daughter that year, Hashimoto became the first politician in Japan to give birth and take maternity leave while holding office.

“As an athlete, as a politician and as someone who is in a position to further sport. I like to think the multiple roles I hold had a lot to do with my receiving the award,” she said

Seiko Hashimoto

Hashimoto: "My work is far from done"

The former President of the Japan Skating Federation also doubled as minister for women’s empowerment and State for Gender Equality when she was in charge of State Olympics.

She was instrumental in drafting the plan which includes targets to increase female directors in sports organisations to 40 per cent and drive forward measures to prevent harassment against athletes.

“I have been committed to promoting gender equality throughout my career and it is an honour for me to see that these efforts are being recognised with this Trophy.

"I will do my best to continue to contribute to the positive change in our society through the power of sport,” she said of her important work to empower women and girls in sport.

As the head of Tokyo 2020 she doubled female representation on the Organising Committee from 21 to 42 per cent, and her tenure marked increased collaboration with Pride House Tokyo, the first permanent LGBTQ+ centre in the Japanese city.

But her “work is far from done.”

“I’d like to see us become a society where people of all generations - not only women - have an equal opportunity. To play sport, to be healthy, to be educated. That is the kind of world we need to live in.

“I’d like to see women stand out not only in sport. But in all facets of society and I believe sport has the power to trigger that.”

The IOC Women and Sport Awards are given to women, men or organisations who have made remarkable contributions to the development, encouragement and reinforcement of women and girls’ participation in sport

Six trophies are distributed each year, one for each of the five continents and one at world level.

There have been 116 recipients from 65 different nations.