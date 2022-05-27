Jyothi Yarraji breaks 100m hurdles national record for third time in 16 days at Netherlands athletics meet

Indian athlete Jyothi Yarraji continued her splendid run this year by bettering her own 100m hurdles national record at the Harry Schulting Games 2022 on Thursday.

Jyothi Yarraji clocked 13.04 seconds in the heats at the meet in the Netherlands to break the national record for the third time in 16 days. She didn’t run in the finals.

The 22-year-old from Andhra Pradesh bettered her own record of 13.11 seconds set at the Loughborough International Athletics meet five days ago. Earlier in May, Jyothi had smashed Anuradha Biswal’s 20-year-old record (13.38) with a 13.23-second run in Limassol, Cyprus.

Jyothi Yarraji has been closing in on the 13-second mark for a while now, even clocking 13.09 seconds at the Federation Cup in April. The record, however, was not counted due to wind assistance.

Meanwhile, the men’s 110m hurdles national record holder Siddhant Thingalaya was the other Indian to medal at the Harry Schulting Games.

He won bronze in his pet event with a timing of 14.42 seconds. His personal best stands at 13.48 seconds.

Amlan Borgohain, the men’s 200m national record holder, was also in action in the 100m sprint. The Assamese athlete was overall first among 19 participants across three heats with a timing of 10.47 seconds but did not start the final race.