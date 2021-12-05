Olympic champions Harrie Lavreysen and Katie Archibald light up inaugural UCI Track Champions League

Olympic champions Harrie Lavreysen and Katie Archibald were joined by Emma Hinze and Gavin Hoover as the first four winners ever at the brand new UCI Track Champions League on Saturday (5 December).

The track cycling bonanza included four rounds of racing across three countries.

The first winner was Germany’s Emma Hinze in the Women’s Sprint League.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic silver medallist and five-time UCI world champion began strongly in Mallorca, Spain, and Panevezys, Lithuania, before travelling to London for Saturday's final double-header. After crashing in the Keirin heats, strong performances in the Sprint saw her clinch the title.

It was a more comfortable win for double Olympic champion Harrie Lavreysen in the Men’s Sprint League.

The flying Dutchman led from the start in Mallorca and never relinquished his lead to take the title overall.

Elsewhere, Great Britain’s Katie Archibald stormed to victory in the Women’s Endurance League.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was unstoppable across all four rounds and, roared on by the home crowd in London, secured her place in history with a victory in the Elimination.

The final victory of the evening went to Gavin Hooper in the Men’s Endurance League.

The American had some work to do after going down in two races to New Zealand’s Corbin Strong in Mallorca, but regrouped in Lithuania to get back in contention. Sixth and fourth place finishes in London secured him the overall win, as he benefited from his rival’s mistakes.