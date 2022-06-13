Hari Chand, two-time Olympian and Asian Games gold medallist, dies

Two-time Olympian and Asian Games gold medallist Hari Chand died early on Monday in his native city of Hoshiarpur in Punjab. He was 69.

Hari Chand, born on April 1, 1953, was one of India’s finest long-distance runners, who competed in the 5,000m and 10,000m races.

Hari Chand’s first major international success came at the 1975 Asian Championships in Seoul, South Korea where he won the gold in the 10,000m run and a bronze in the 5,000m category.

Hari Chand’s success on the continental stage didn’t go unnoticed as he was awarded the Arjuna Award by the Indian government for his achievement.

Next year, Hari Chand made his Olympic debut at the Montreal 1976 Summer Games. While Hari Chand could not make it to the 10,000m finals, his timing of 28.48.72 in the heats stood as India’s national record for 32 years.

Hari Chand’s biggest achievement, however, came at the Asian Games in 1978 where he won two gold medals by outrunning his opponents in both 5,000m and 10,000m races.

"He (Hari Chand) was so competitive and yet so simple. He used to groom players everywhere he went. I personally learned a lot from him. He was like a guiding light to many of us," Indian swimmer Khajan Singh Tokas, who was once a junior to Hari Chand when he served as an inspector for the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), told NDTV.

Hari Chand also represented India at the Moscow 1980 Olympics but failed to qualify for the 10,000m finals.

Hari Chand had his eyes set on defending his crowns at the Asian Games in 1982 but a viral fever before the continental meet ended his ambitions.

Hari Chand is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter.