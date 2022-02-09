Hanyu Yuzuru Beijing 2022 schedule: 10 February, men's single skating - free skating

On 10 February, Japan’s superstar figure skater Hanyu Yuzuru will compete in the men's single skating free skating at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022. Check out his schedule of the day below.

Hanyu is the kind of performer that demands that fans around the globe clear their schedules to watch and enjoy. The two-time Olympic gold medallist in men's singles will be going for another gold medal at Beijing 2022.

Combining superb, physically-demanding technique with artful combinations, Hanyu will be a key figure in getting Japan on the podium. Hanyu's Beijing 2022 campaign began with disappointment as he popped his opening quad Salchow in the short program for a surprising 95.15 points. However, he will be looking to bounce back in the free skating programme, which takes place on 10 February.

Hanyu Yuzuru schedule, 10 February

Men’s Single Skating - Free Skating - medal event

9:30 (Beijing time)

Where to watch Hanyu Yuzuru compete

