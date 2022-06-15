Hammer throw gold medallist Anita Wlodarczyk to miss World Championships after injury while stopping a thief

Hammer thrower Anita Wlodarczyk is out for the rest of the 2022 season and will yet again miss the World Athletics Championships.

The three-time Olympic champion posted on her social media that she had leg surgery on Monday (June 13) and was now targeting the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Wlodarczyk shared that she was injured while apprehending someone who was breaking into her car on Friday, 10 June.

"I took the thief alone and gave them to the police," the Polish 36-year-old said, adding: "Unfortunately I paid for it with a muscle injury."

“After my career I think I'll fight in MMA or UFC like our champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk because the perpetrator got hurt,” she added on Instagram.

The Polish track and field star confirmed that she will not be able to recover from her surgery in time to compete at July's 2022 Worlds in Oregon, where she could have won her fifth world title.

The women's world record holder also missed the last world championships in Doha after knee surgery.

“My athletics season is over!” said the 36-year-old, who was unbeaten this year, winning four competitions.

“When I sprinted after the thief I totally (injured) my thigh…the adrenaline was such that I didn't even feel it.”

But it’s not all gloom as the Polish star confirmed that she is planning to go for a fourth Olympic title in Paris 2024.

At Tokyo 2020 in 2021, Wlodarczyk became the first woman to win an individual Olympics event three consecutive times by claiming the gold.

A fourth Olympic title in Paris could equal Carl Lewis and Alfred Oerter the other track and field athletes to win an individual Olympic event four times.