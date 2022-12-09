Select your language
Gymnastics Weekly News: Women’s college season heating up as teams prepare for exhibition events

Plus, the College Gymnastics Association's All Star Competition is set for Sunday (11 December) and a look back at the Canadian women's team at Sydney 2000.

3 min By Scott Bregman
disciplineArtistic Gymnastics
University of Florida gymnast Trinity Thomas
(Picture by USA TODAY Sports)

It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year: NCAA women’s gymnastics season.

With less than a month to go until the first women’s collegiate gymnastics action set to begin, teams across the United States are giving fans a sneak peek at the season to come with exhibition events and opportunities to meet the team.

This week, the University of Florida hosted their ‘Hype Night’ with reigning NCAA all-around champion Trinity Thomas looking sharp ahead of her fifth-year season. 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd, who starred in the Olympic Channel original series ‘All Around,’ made her Gator debut, showing a toe-on Tkatchev to Pak on the uneven bars and a powerful double layout on the floor exercise, among other things.

Action continues this week with several schools including the University of Oklahoma, which won the 2022 NCAA team title, set to host their exhibition events.

Here’s a quick overview of the action:

  • Friday 9 December
    University of Oklahoma, intrasquad, 6:30pm CT
    University of Utah, Red Rocks Preview, 7pm MT (Pac-12 Network)
  • Saturday, 10 December
    University of Michigan, exhibition against Eastern, Western and Central Michigan, 4pm ET
  • Sunday 11 December
    University of Minnesota, intrasquad, 5pm CT
  • Thursday 15 December
    University of California-Los Angeles, Meet the Bruins, 6pm PT (Pac-12 Insider)
  • Friday 16 December
    Auburn University, Preview Meet, 7pm CT

Men’s College Gymnastics Association All Star Competition set for Sunday

The College Gymnastics Association (CGA) is launching their first-ever All Star Competition. 

The competition, which is set to stream at 5pm ET on the CGA’s YouTube channel, will put fan selected East and West teams against one another. They’ll compete four against four on each of the six apparatus and utilize a 10.0 scoring system.

The competition features broadcast commentary from Olympians John Roethlisberger and Bridget Sloan, while LSU standout Olivia Dunne, 2021 world pommel horse champion Stephen Nedoroscik, 2015 world team gold medallist Maggie Nichols, and Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe will serve as judges for the event.

From the vault…

This week, we take a look back at the Canadian women’s team on floor at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Overall, the team finished ninth. On floor exercise, the squad was led by Yvonne Tousek’s 9.550 and Michelle Conway’s 9.612.

