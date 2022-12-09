Plus, the College Gymnastics Association's All Star Competition is set for Sunday (11 December) and a look back at the Canadian women's team at Sydney 2000.
It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year: NCAA women’s gymnastics season.
With less than a month to go until the first women’s collegiate gymnastics action set to begin, teams across the United States are giving fans a sneak peek at the season to come with exhibition events and opportunities to meet the team.
This week, the University of Florida hosted their ‘Hype Night’ with reigning NCAA all-around champion Trinity Thomas looking sharp ahead of her fifth-year season. 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd, who starred in the Olympic Channel original series ‘All Around,’ made her Gator debut, showing a toe-on Tkatchev to Pak on the uneven bars and a powerful double layout on the floor exercise, among other things.
Action continues this week with several schools including the University of Oklahoma, which won the 2022 NCAA team title, set to host their exhibition events.
Here’s a quick overview of the action:
The College Gymnastics Association (CGA) is launching their first-ever All Star Competition.
The competition, which is set to stream at 5pm ET on the CGA’s YouTube channel, will put fan selected East and West teams against one another. They’ll compete four against four on each of the six apparatus and utilize a 10.0 scoring system.
The competition features broadcast commentary from Olympians John Roethlisberger and Bridget Sloan, while LSU standout Olivia Dunne, 2021 world pommel horse champion Stephen Nedoroscik, 2015 world team gold medallist Maggie Nichols, and Australian gymnast Heath Thorpe will serve as judges for the event.
Official announcements for the first ever 2022 #CGAAllStar - @bridgetsloan & @jrflipfest will be our commentators with celebrity judges @thorpeheath @MagsGotSwag12 @livvydunne & @GymnastSteve! Mark your calendars for December 11th at 5pm est! pic.twitter.com/5FkVpRzT7B— College Gymnastics Association (@CollegeMGym) December 6, 2022
This week, we take a look back at the Canadian women’s team on floor at the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, Australia. Overall, the team finished ninth. On floor exercise, the squad was led by Yvonne Tousek’s 9.550 and Michelle Conway’s 9.612.
