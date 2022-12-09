It’s nearly the most wonderful time of the year: NCAA women’s gymnastics season.

With less than a month to go until the first women’s collegiate gymnastics action set to begin, teams across the United States are giving fans a sneak peek at the season to come with exhibition events and opportunities to meet the team.

This week, the University of Florida hosted their ‘Hype Night’ with reigning NCAA all-around champion Trinity Thomas looking sharp ahead of her fifth-year season. 2017 world all-around champion Morgan Hurd, who starred in the Olympic Channel original series ‘All Around,’ made her Gator debut, showing a toe-on Tkatchev to Pak on the uneven bars and a powerful double layout on the floor exercise, among other things.

Action continues this week with several schools including the University of Oklahoma, which won the 2022 NCAA team title, set to host their exhibition events.

Here’s a quick overview of the action: