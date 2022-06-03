Gymnastics News Weekly: Woo, Dolci, Kaji claim titles at Canadian championships

2016 Olympian Rose Woo and rising stars Felix Dolci and Chris Kaji claimed the titles at last weekend’s Canadian Gymnastics Championships.

Woo took the gold medal in the women’s competition, ahead of silver medallist Denelle Pedrick and Ava Stewart, who competed at last summer’s Tokyo Olympic Games.

The women’s competition was without Canadian superstar Ellie Black, a three-time Olympian and the 2017 world all-around runner-up, who withdrew from the competition due to a sore ankle. She is targeting this summer’s Commonwealth Games and the world championships in the fall, according to 2004 Olympic champion and CBC commentator Kyle Shewfelt.

The men’s senior competition was broken into two age divisions: 18-20 years old and 21+.

In the 18-20 year old division, Dolci, a 2019 junior world gold medallist, claimed the title, while Kaji was the champion in the 21+ group.

2020 Olympian Danusia Francis announces retirement

Jamaican Olympian Danusia Francis announced her retirement from the sport on Monday (30 May).

“Dear Gymnastics,” she began a post on Instagram announcing her decision. “Thank you for making me the person I am today, for my best friends, for amazing opportunities and memories I will treasure forever.”

The 28-year-old represented Great Britain in international competition, as well, serving as Team GB’s London 2012 reserve athlete. Francis had a standout career at the University of California at Los Angeles, winning the NCAA balance beam title in her senior season in 2016.

“It hasn’t been easy but it has definitely been worth it. You have prepared me for the next chapter of my life,” she wrote. “If I can make it to the Olympics and pull off a few skills on a torn ACL, I know I am ready for whatever life throws at me next.”

What’s next, in part, includes a role with British Gymnastics. Francis was named a non-executive athlete representative for the British Gymnastics Board on Tuesday (31 May).

“We are delighted that Danusia has agreed to join the British Gymnastics board. Her enthusiasm and passion for gymnastics stands out and what is clear is that she is fully committed to ensuring we are delivering the athlete perspective into everything we do and all the decisions we make,” said Sarah Powell, British Gymnastics’ chief executive.

“We want Danusia to challenge and question, using her experiences and her relationships to drive the board forward and we have no doubt she will do that and in turn play a vital role in the future of our sport.”

From the vault…

This week, we look back at the compulsory balance beam routine from China’s He Xuemei, who scored a 9.800, at the 1992 Olympic Games in Barcelona. As part of Team China, He helped her squad finish fourth overall.