Gymnastics News Weekly: Suni Lee says, "My whole goal is just to change the standard and exception for Hmong people."

Artistic gymnastics all-around Olympic gold medallist Suni Lee may be fresh off an historic win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, but she has already set herself even loftier goals.

"My whole goal is just to change the standard and exception for Hmong people," the American said in an interview with Coveteur. "Because I feel like every Hmong woman or man has an expectation that's put on them, girls especially. Girls usually don't play sports. They cook, clean, take care of the kids. A lot of people get married at 18 and I'm doing the complete opposite."

Lee, the first Hmong American to make the U.S. Olympic team, won a surprise Olympic all-around gold medal after her teammate, Simone Biles, the pre-event favourite, withdrew from several finals.

That win, perhaps, surprised no one more than Lee, who says she wasn't even sure if she'd make the all-around podium prior to the Games.

"Going in, I didn't think I had a shot at being on the podium," she admitted. "That was the biggest plot twist because I never thought that this would ever happen."

In addition to her all-around victory, Lee helped Team USA to a silver medal and took bronze in the uneven bars final.

Since Tokyo, Lee has savoured the fame that comes with an Olympic gymnastics all-around gold medal, including a recent turn on the popular American reality competition show 'Dancing with the Stars' which saw Lee finish fifth.

But now, as 2022 approaches, Lee is looking forward to heading back to Auburn University where she'll compete for their women's gymnastics team when the season starts in January.

"I want to pass my first year of college, and then I want to go for another World Championship in 2022 and 2023 and another Olympics in 2024," Lee said of what's next in her busy schedule. "I can do anything I put my mind to and be good under pressure when I have to be."

Speaking of NCAA gymnastics...

ESPN announced last week its 2022 women's NCAA gymnastics broadcast schedule which includes a new milestone for the sport: the first-ever live, regular season meet on network television.

The University of Alabama and University of Florida meet will be featured on ABC television, Sunday, 16 January at 3 p.m.

Some 60 hours of competition action will be broadcast including reigning NCAA champions the University of Michigan. The Wolverines, which won their first national title in the 2021 season, will be shown three times during the regular season, beginning with its in-state rival Michigan State University of 30 January.

"We have a truly phenomenal and unprecedented NCAA Gymnastics season ahead of us!" said 1984 Olympic medallist Kathy Johnson Clarke, who along with Olympic champion Bart Connor provides commentary for the network, on Twitter. "Wishing all the teams good health, great training, and the very best of luck for an extraordinary year!"

Artistic gymnastics competition begins today at first-ever Jr. Pan American Games

The first Junior Pan American Games opened yesterday (25 November) and artistic gymnastics competition gets underway later today, Friday (26 November).

The event, which is being held in both Cali and Valle, Colombia, runs until 5 December.

Below is an overview of the artistic gymnastics competition schedule and all times are local (GMT -5). All competitions can be watched online via the official event website.