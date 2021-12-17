Gymnastics News Weekly: Angelina Melnikova targeting 2022 Euro Champs for competitive return

After a year that included artistic gymnastics gold medals at the Olympic Games, European Championships and World Championships, Angelina Melnikova is finally getting some time off.

The 21-year-old, who starred in the Olympic Channel original series ‘All Around,’ says she will take about six months off, targeting the 2022 European Championships in August as her return.

“I’m fine, I’m training a bit with my personal coach and, at the same time, restoring my health. I’ve recently had an eye surgery. I plan not to compete for half a year, until June. The closest [major international] competition is the European Championships in August. I plan to come back for that,” said Melnikova in a Match TV interview, according to a translation by Gymnovosti.

Valentina Rodionenko, a Russian national team coach, outlined Melnikova’s plans in an interview with TASS, also translated by Gymnovosti.

“She’s taking a break until June, she wants to rest, it’s her right. She will train and stay in shape and we’ll keep an eye on her – what condition she’s in. We’ve discussed everything, she’s an independent girl, she’s smart, she knows what’s what,” said Rodionenko. “It’s an active rest time, she’ll work on conditioning, maintaining functional training. The season has been hard on her, stressful, she needs to get healthy. … I think this will be the right decision.”

Becky Downie announces change in training gyms

Two-time Olympian and 2019 world uneven bars silver medallist Becky Downie of Great Britain announced she’s making a change.

After 20 years of training at Nott’s Gymnastics Academy, the 29-year-old is headed to Amber Valley Gymnastics.

“I can’t thank Nott’s Gymnastics Academy enough for everything they have done for me over the last 20 years,” Downie wrote in a post on social media. “It’s been my second home for longer than I can remember and I am extremely grateful to everyone who’s helped me in my career to date.”

The move comes after a difficult year for Downie, who controversially missed out on a spot in Tokyo 2020 just weeks after the sudden death of her brother. Downie says she made the move following three weeks of rest after October’s world championships.

“It’s been a year full of change,” she wrote. “I couldn’t be happier with my decision so far and I can’t wait to see what else my gymnastics journey has in store with me.”

USA Gymnastics settles with abuse survivors, will emerge from bankruptcy

After more three years, USA Gymnastics will emerge from bankruptcy as part of a settlement reached this week between the organisation and hundreds of abuse survivors. The settlement includes several non-monetary commitments including a seat for a survivor on the USA Gymnastics Board of Directors, along with $380 million.

"USA Gymnastics is deeply sorry for the trauma and pain that survivors have endured as a result of this organization's actions and inactions," USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said. "The Plan of Reorganization that we jointly filed reflects our own accountability to the past and our commitment to the future.”

2000 Olympic bronze medallist Tasha Schwikert Moser, who is now an attorney and was co-chair of the Survivors Committee that worked to reach the settlement, expressed her hopes that the reforms stipulated in the settlement would ensure a safe environment in the sport moving forward.

"For years we have been demanding change from these organizations that failed us, and the institutional reforms that are part of this settlement will help ensure this abuse does not happen to young athletes in the future," said Schwikert Moser.

From the vault…

This week, we take a look back at the women’s uneven bars final from the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens, Greece.

France’s Emilie Le Pennec became her country’s first Olympic champion in women’s gymnastics, scoring 9.687 for gold. Americans Terin Humphrey and Courtney Kupets completed in the podium in second and third, respectively.