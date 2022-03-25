Gymnastics News Weekly: Legendary Oksana Chusovitina honoured by Uzbekistan with gymnastics school named after her

Eight-time artistic gymnastics Olympian Oksana Chusovitina is still achieving firsts in a career that saw her make her senior international debut more than 30 years ago.

This week, her native Uzbekistan’s National Olympic Committee announced that a gymnastics school, set to open in August, would be named in her honour.

The school will be named the Oksana Chusovitina School of Gymnastics and will be managed by the country’s Ministry of Sports Development, according to a report from Inside the Games. Uzbek president Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a declaration naming the school.

“At the moment, my goal and dream is the construction of a sports school named after me which will start soon,” Chusovitina said in an exclusive interview with Olympics.com. “Our president has ordered to open a gymnastics school named after Oksana Chusovitina and my goal, my dream is to get as many young people as possible involved in sport so that kids would like to take up gymnastics.

“But if there are no great gymnasts, they can move on to other sports. But still, when kids do sports, it's great.”

The 46-year-old had announced that last summer's Tokyo Olympics would be her final competition, but reconsidered shortly after. She returned to competition this year at the World Cup in Doha, winning the vault gold medal. She followed that up with a silver medal performance on the event at the recent Cairo World Cup.

Stay tuned to Olympics.com for the rest of our exclusive interview with the world and Olympic champion.

Emma Malabuyo: "I had to change my mentality by changing my goals"

After nearly quitting the sport, Emma Malabuyo has recaptured the magic that made her a junior standout. The 2017 U.S. junior all-around silver medallist, Malabuyo only competed in the all-around once in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

But in 2021, after a shift to her approach to the sport, she made a splash at the U.S. championships, where she finished fourth and qualified to the U.S. Olympic trials.

"What got me in that mode and in that space was that I was going through a really hard time in gymnastics, [is that] I felt my goals were too high,” Malabuyo said in an interview with International Gymnast. “I wasn’t liking gymnastics because it was too hard, so I had to change my mentality by changing my goals to maybe a little bit easier goal – just hitting a routine, something simple and clean – and changing that mode and the way I performed."

Her ninth place finish at the U.S. Olympic trials earned her a spot on the U.S. team for the Tokyo 2020 Games as a replacement athlete. Malabuyo traveled to Tokyo and prepared for competition in case she was called upon.

That was a once-in-a-lifetime situation, but one that wasn’t always easy, says the now freshman standout at the University of California at Los Angeles.

"It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever been through, but I loved the experience of it. It was great," she said. "I was able to perform my routines in Tokyo in practices, and it meant a lot to me just to be there. You never if you would have to go up and compete, so I just worked my hardest."

From the vault…

This week, we look back at the balance beam final from the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta. American Shannon Miller claimed the gold medal, the first individual women’s gymnastics Olympic gold for Team USA since 1984. She scored 9.862 to hold of Ukraine’s Lilia Podkopayeva (9.825). Romania’s Gina Gogean was third.