From grounded to flying, how do freestyle skiers learn tricks?

Heading to a lake on a warm summer’s day most people would don a swimsuit ahead of taking a dip. But skis? Not so much. Unless you’re a freeskier that is, then, believe it or not, this makes rather more sense.

Freeskiers, you see, are those athletes who do somersaults, flips and twists in their chosen events – whether that’s aerials, big air, slopestyle, moguls or halfpipe – and those tricks don’t just happen automatically. There needs to be a progressive element so that the tricks can be built up to competition standard safely.

The aforementioned lake is one way athletes build their tricks until showtime on the slope, providing a rather softer landing than the compact snow of competition. But there are also baby steps ahead of this one, so let’s take it from the beginning. How do freestyle athletes learn their tricks?

From the beginning

Let’s start with the finished product so we know what we’re looking at the final product of what athletes are trying to achieve. Below are the podium-topping jumps in the men's event of the first big air World Cup competition of the 2021/22 season, which took place in Chur, Switzerland 24 October.

So, right, you can't just take off on a jump that big and hope for the best. So where do they even start?

One of the steps is to get used to the aerial rotation, as in, get to know exactly where they are in the air. To do this, they can take to the gym where the likes of artistic gymnasts roam, and use the facilities available such as foam pits, trampolines and crash mats. More often than not the snowsport athletes have at least a minimal gymnastics background, which helps with this aspect of their sport.

The other factor involved here is that repetitions are important, and taking to a trampoline, say, rather than a slope enables more practice as the athlete doesn’t have to keep going up and down slopes – another kind of repetition, but perhaps not the most fun one.

Different sports require different techniques as Olympian Ashley Caldwell talks about in the video below. The American shows how she uses the trampoline to practice techniques specific to aerials such as a straight body position as opposed to the bent legs and ski grabs of say, slopestyle or big air as above.

Once the trampoline aspect has been finessed, some athletes take to the diving board at a local pool to enable more practice in aerial awareness and a softer landing. This process is similar to the lake but the athlete still doesn’t wear skies at this point, the practice is all about the somersaulting or twisting rotation, with just water-slapped skin if it goes awry.

Once athletes have got the twisting element down it’s time to add the skis. Going off a ramp into a lake enables the athletes to practice their somersaults while clamped into their equipment, whether skis or snowboard. A wetsuit though is the preferred item of clothing here rather than the ski suit, which would get rather sodden and is perhaps not conducive to getting out of the water very easily.

British moguls skier Leonie Gerken Schofield, who competes in the same discipline with twin brother, Tom and younger sister Kayla, with all hoping to make it to their debut Olympic Winter Games at Beijing 2022, shows how it's done below.

Gerken Schofield spoke to Olympics.com in October about the progression she takes to build up a trick, especially due to the intricacies of the moguls event, which involves skiing as fast as possible down a bump-ridden course while also completing two somersaulting or twisting aerials, one at the top and one at the bottom of the course.

"It's not just one jump and then you've got the landing," says Gerken Schofield. "After landing you've got 40 bumps, so you want to land your trick."

Gerken Schofield's progression for new tricks goes as follows: "Once we've got the hang of it on the trampoline, we then put it onto the water ramp and then we try to find a good condition day where it's powder snow ... And then ... when we are really comfortable with them, we'll then put them into a moguls run."

The most comfortable person you'll see on a moguls run is Canadian superstar and current men's Olympic champion, Mikael Kingsbury, as seen below.

Such is the progression of the sport over the past few years – freestyle skiing only debuted at an Olympic Games in Albertville, France in 1992 – specially-made water parks have popped up that cater to this type of training. The Utah Olympic Park, for example, the site of the Salt Lake City 2002 Games, is now used as an official United States Olympic Committee training base for a multitude of sports and activities, including learning to flip and twist off a ramp into water.

Mind over matter

Athletes also need downtime and a mental relaxation space in which to process where they're at in their progression, says Dave Collins, who provided a performance psychology service to Snow Sports New Zealand at PyeongChang 2018.

Collins used conventional methods such as "imagery or mentally rehearsing the jump, training how to stop negative thoughts and setting goals", he told The Conversation in February 2018, but also recognises the importance of ensuring sufficient mental recovery time, which can be a simple as athletes chilling out in a hotel room or taking time away from the training group. Tailor-made programmes also take into account individual preferences for training and competitions.

Let the Games begin

So once we're at Beijing 2022, watching the freestylers flip and twist through the air, you'll now have more of an idea how the athletes have built themselves up to what seem to be incomprehensible bamboozling somersaults while still somehow managing to land right-side up. And you'll also know it's not been an easy ride.

The second freestyle skiing World Cup of the season takes place 19-20 November in Stubai, Austria and features skiing slopestyle.