Gremaud leads YOG graduate sweep of slopestyle podium

Mathilde Gremaud, Ailing (Eileen) Gu and Kelly Sildaru all share something in common. Not only are they all medallists in the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle event at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, but they also all started their Olympic careers at the Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

Switzerland’s Gremaud claimed gold in Beijing thanks to a show-stopping second run that earned 86.56 points from the judges. The 22-year-old, who earlier won big air bronze in Beijing to go with the slopestyle silver she won at PyeongChang 2018, had only narrowly made it into the final, qualifying in 12th place after struggling with her runs.

“It was a crazy day yesterday; I barely made it to finals,” she said. “But today was a new day. I woke up with good energy, positivity and I was excited to ski. I now have a complete set of the three medals, so that’s really exciting; I’m really stoked. It’s just insane. I dreamed of this growing up. There are no words.”

Gremaud’s journey to the top of the Olympic podium began at the Winter YOG Lillehammer 2016, where she placed sixth in slopestyle. Two years later, she was the silver medallist in PyeongChang and has previously spoken about the benefits of competing on the YOG stage.

“It was my first Olympic experience,” she said of her time in Lillehammer. “The YOG experience was like an awakening.”

Mathilde Gremaud celebrates during the Women's Freestyle Skiing Freeski Slopestyle Final flower ceremony at Beijing 2022. Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Similarly, Gu and Sildaru both gained early experience of the Olympic stage before competing in Beijing, having gone head-to-head in slopestyle at the Winter YOG Lausanne 2020.

“Before I went to the Youth Olympic Games, I didn't really know what to expect from the Olympics,” said Sildaru, who won gold ahead of Gu in Lausanne. “It was just kind of like a warm-up for me when I went to the Youth Olympics. So now when I came here [to Beijing], I just knew what to expect and what this event is like.”

Sildaru had led the slopestyle event in Beijing, scoring 82.06 points for her opening run before being surpassed by Gremaud and Gu, but was still excited to win bronze.

"I can't explain how happy I am right now,” she said. “It's been such a great experience. And now walking away with a bronze, it's just amazing."

Gu, meanwhile, left it late to clinch silver. The 18-year-old, who won the big air event earlier in the Games, was out of medal contention until scoring 86.23 points for her superb final run, and will now be looking to win her third medal of the Games in halfpipe.

"It’s so, so special,” said Gu afterwards. "My goal coming into this Olympics was to win one gold, and have one more podium in a different event so I've already met that goal and I'm going into my strongest event. Feeling really good right now and super excited to see what the next couple of days bring."

If Gu manages to top the halfpipe podium in Beijing, she will match her medal-winning exploits at the Winter YOG Lausanne 2020, where she won gold in both big air and halfpipe and silver in slopestyle. And she has already spoken about the benefits she gained from competing in the YOG ahead of her Olympic debut.

“I think it set me up well,” she said after winning the Beijing 2022 big air title. “It built confidence for me in terms of competing on a global scale and I think it allowed me to have a taste of that experience before the real thing. It was an amazing little appetiser.”