Greg Rutherford pulls out of this weekend's bobsleigh World Cup as shoulder injury delays debut

The world will have to wait a little longer for the highly-anticipated bobsleigh debut of Britain's Greg Rutherford after a niggling shoulder injury forced the London 2012 Olympic long jump champion to pull out of this weekend's World Cup in Innsbruck, Austria.

Rutherford, who is aiming to qualify for the four-man bobsleigh competition at next February's Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, had been scheduled to compete at the season opener in Austria. However, in a story on his Instagram account, the 35-year-old said: "A little bit of some frustrating news, I am sadly not competing this weekend in Innsbruck.

"Frustratingly something in my shoulder has been giving me a little bit of jip for a little while now and on Saturday it came to a bit of a crescendo and I'm now having to have it looked at and sorted."

Rutherford shot to prominence in Great Britain following his gold medal at his home Olympic Games in 2012. The athlete from Milton Keynes also won gold at the World Championships in 2015 and is two-time European Champion, in 2014 and 2016.

Having announced his attentions to attempt to qualify for Beijing 2022, after being encouraged to give the sport a go by double Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries, Rutherford has been busy training with his team in Bath.

Last Saturday he finally got his chance to complete a full run on a bobsleigh, announcing "I am finally a bobsled athlete!" However, this setback now means he will have to wait a little longer to make his debut in international competition.