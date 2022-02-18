British bobsleigh star Greg Cackett visualising Beijing 2022 win

Visualisation is a key component of an athlete’s life. Visualising the perfect run, the perfect race, the perfect performance – but not many take that visualisation to the extreme of writing a book about being an Olympic champion before they actually are one.

Meet Greg Hackett, Team GB’s bobsledder, in both the two- and four-man disciplines, and one of the team looking to win GB’s fourth-ever medal Olympic medal in the latter at the Yanqing Sliding Centre starting on Saturday 19 February. The medals are won on the last day of the Olympic Winter Games on Sunday 20 February.

In the two-man bob, in which the medals were won on Tuesday (15 February), the GB sled overturned in the third run of four, leaving pilot Brad Hall and Nick Gleeson (Cackett was the alternate) shaken but uninjured.

Despite finishing sideways, however, they still qualified for heat four as one of the 20 fastest sleds after three runs and managed to take their fourth run, finishing the event in 11th place. All of the medals went to Germany, with the legendary Francesco Friedrich and Thorsten Margis top of the table.

Which leaves the four-man.

Brakeman Cackett will be alongside Hall, Gleeson and Taylor Lawrence in trying to win a medal, not such a far-fetched aim given recent results.

The squad have just finished the World Cup season fourth overall in the four-man claiming silver three times. At the 2019 World Championship they came fourth, the best result by a British bobsleigh in 53 years and the four-man finished seventh at the next World Championship in 2020. At the 2021 edition, having overcome a COVID outbreak in the camp, the four-man team had to withdraw after an injury mid-competition to Sam Blanchet.

So the ups and downs of athletes' lives have been lived out by the team but Cackett is confident they are on the up.

“I believe it's there for me, and I can do it," Cackett told Eurosport earlier this year. "That's strong because of how much I believe in Brad and the team. I just believe it's going to happen.

"Our kit’s good, our push is good, and our driver is exceptional," he told BBC Sounds ahead of the Games. "Put all those things together, why shouldn’t you go and win it?”

Daydream believer

Cackett's background is in athletics, his numerous drills pushing fast off the blocks key in his transfer to brakeman, that is, the last man on board, in bobsleigh.

“All that strength and power and speed we do to be awesome off the blocks to give the pilot the velocity to win, if you’re slightly held back in your mind you can’t give that, you can’t give them everything and every one hundredth of a second counts.”

His winning mindset is also ingrained having been trained by Great Britain's Barcelona 1992 100m gold medallist, Linford Christie, and, crucially, the same can be said of his teammates.

“We've really instilled and developed a winning brotherhood in the team. I'm 100 per cent convinced it's the culture we've instilled that has led to the high performance now, because we've basically given everyone the tools to express themselves.”

Cackett admits keeping things in perspective, taking things step by step – a mantra often quoted by athletes – is not really in his make-up.

"I'm a dreamer, for sure,” he told Eurosport, on visualising winning an Olympic medal.

“I would love to preach about taking it each race as it comes and not putting the pressure on but I kind of thrive off it. I am somebody who puts his head in the clouds and pictures those great moments."

Which brings us to the book thing.

“I'm actually writing a book at the moment, it's more just a personal catharsis. I've written it as an Olympic champion, as an Olympic medallist - I'm writing it as if I've done this thing."

If things go according to Cackett's plan, that book he's writing will soon be under a new genre: 'autobiography'.