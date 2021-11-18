Great Winter Olympic rivalries: Canada vs USA - women's ice hockey

There may not be a safer bet for a gold medal contest at Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 than picking Canada and the USA to meet in the final of the women's ice hockey competition.

Ice hockey fans will know just how dominant these two teams have been throughout the history of the sport, but for those who may not know why it's almost a certainty for these North American neighbours to clash once again on 17 February, let us explain.

Familiar foes at the World Championships

Canada and the USA have fought for the throne of international ice hockey since 1990, when the first women's World Championships were held.

In fact, in the entire history of the competition, the two nations have met in the final on all but one occasion (Team USA beat Finland 2-1 in the final of the 2019 championships; Canada finished third).

Canada was the dominant force in the early years of the World Championships, winning the first eight gold medals from 1990 to 2004.

But in recent years the momentum swung back in the USA's favour, with the U.S. winning nine of the last 11 World Championships, beating Canada eight times.

However, at the 2021 World Championships in Calgary, Canada returned to the top of the podium for the first time since 2012 with a thrilling 3-2 overtime win over the USA in the gold medal game.

20 years of Olympic battles

As has been the case at the World Championships, Canada and the USA have seen plenty of one another in Olympic finals; all but one Olympic final has been contested between the two nations at the Games (Torino 2006, when Canada beat Sweden 4-1).

Women's ice hockey was first introduced to the Olympic programme at the 1998 Olympic Winter Games in Nagano, Japan, and to the surprise of absolutely no one, Canada and the USA faced off in the gold medal game.

The United States prevailed in that contest 3-1, but Canada would get their revenge four years later at the Salt Lake City Olympics with a 3-2 win in the final (breaking an eight-game losing streak to the USA in the process) and would go on to win the next three gold medals over the USA (the exception coming in 2006, when Canada defeated Sweden for gold and USA defeated Finland for bronze).

But just as Canada was able to end the streak of U.S. World Championships victories in 2021, so too did Team USA return to the Olympic summit at PyeongChang 2018, beating Canada 3-2 in a dramatic shootout to claim their first gold since 1998.

The question now becomes: who will win the latest round of this epic saga in Beijing?

Looking ahead to Beijing 2022

Heading into the Beijing Olympic Winter Games, Canada holds the advantage over the USA in their head-to-head records, both in gold-medal games (28 to 20) and overall contests (86 to 67).

Yet given just how close each encounter between these two paragons of ice hockey has been, it would be foolish to attempt to predict who will triumph in Beijing in 2022.

Team USA are the defending Olympic champions, and boast 2018 gold medallists Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker, and Kendall Coyne Schofield among the countless heavy-hitters of their team.

Canada, on the other hand, are the reigning world champions, and will no doubt bring considerable firepower of their own to bear at the Games; three-time Olympic medallist Marie-Philip Poulin, 2018 silver medallist Sarah Nurse and two-time Olympic medallist Jocelyne Larocque are notable stars of the squad.

Marie-Philip Poulin #29 of Canada and Meghan Duggan #10 of the United States shake hands Picture by 2017 Getty Images

The women's ice hockey competition will take place from 3 February - 17 February 2022.

The women's tournament will feature 10 teams split between two groups.

Group A: USA, Canada, Finland, ROC, Switzerland

Group B: Japan, China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Denmark

The five teams from Group A and the top three teams from Group B will advance to the quarter-finals, where the competition moves to the knockout phase.