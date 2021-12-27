Great Olympic rivalries: Natalie Geisenberger vs Dajana Eitberger

The Olympic history of luge is synonymous with the success of German lugers. Athletes from Germany have won 37 Olympic medals, including 18 golds. In fact, German athletes have been so dominant that they managed to win nine of the 11 gold medals on offer at Pyeongchang 2018, Sochi 2014 and Vancouver 2010.

One of the reasons for this success is the rise of Natalie Geisenberger, who has become one of the greatest lugers of all time. The 33-year-old Bavarian has a staggering four Olympic gold medals to her name, not to forget the bronze medal she won at the Vancouver 2010 Games as a young star.

Geisenberger and Eitberger_2 Picture by 2018 Getty Images

The great Geisenberger will once again be aiming for women’s singles gold at Beijing 2022 but she may be stopped in her tracks by compatriot Dajana Eitberger.

While her resume may not be as illustrious as her gold-winning compatriot’s, Eitberger has produced some excellent performances in her career including a silver medal at Pyeongchang 2018 in the women’s singles, where she finished second only to Geisenberger

‘G.O.A.T.’ Geisenberger vs Challenger Eitberger

In the world of women’s luge, it’s hard to look beyond Geisenberger for the title of G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time). With four Olympic gold medals, six European Championship golds and nine World Championship golds to her name, Geisenberger has won everything there is to win in the sport. However, her relentless pursuit of excellence has ensured that she will also be a favourite for gold at Beijing 2022.

While Geisenberger has dominated luge, her compatriot Eitberger has provided stiff competition over the past half-decade. During the early days of their rivalry in the 2014/15 season, Geisenberger and Eitberger went head-to-head at the European championships with the former looking to regain her title and the latter hoping to cause a huge upset.

In a memorable contest, Eitberger beat the reigning Olympic champion to win gold by the skin of her teeth. While Geisenberger registered a time of 1:40.520, Eitberger outdid her by one-hundredth of a second (1:40.510) to take home her maiden European Championship gold medal.

Three years later, the pair were at it again, this time on the biggest sporting stage of them all – the Olympic Winter Games. After a thrilling 2017/18 World Cup season where Geisenberger came out on top of the women’s singles rankings, all eyes were on Eitberger as she staked her claim for a maiden Olympic gold medal.

Defending Olympic champion Geisenberger started the contest as everyone had expected, taking first place after the first run. Eitberger, for her part, was slower out of the blocks and was seventh-best going into run two.

In a moment of good fortune for Eitberger, Geisenberger slipped up, giving the former a glimmer of hope. However, Eitberger failed to capitalise on her opportunity and the defending champion secured her second consecutive women’s singles gold medal, with Eitberger taking silver.

What can we expect at Beijing 2022?

The Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 are expected to be no different from any of the past three editions, with German lugers vying for all three spots on the podium. The rise of 24-year-old Julia Taubitz has added an extra element of spice to the upcoming Olympic competition.

However, when it comes to Geisenberger and Eitberger, expectations are much the same. While the duo will face some strong competition in the form of compatriot Taubitz, ROC’s Tatiana Ivanova and Austria’s Madeleine Egle, their experience and ability to perform on the biggest stage set them apart.

Geisenberger will be aiming for her third straight women’s singles gold medal, while Eitberger is looking for her first Olympic singles title.

The luge competition at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022 begins on 4 February at the Xiaohaituo Bobsleigh and Luge Track, and ends on 10 February 2022.