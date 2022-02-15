Great Britain's Team Mouat take on unbeaten Sweden in Beijing 2022 men's curling round robin

Team GB have hit their stride in the men's curling competition at Beijing 2022.

Bruce Mouat, Hammy McMillan Jr, Bobby Lammie, and Grant Hardie are currently in second place in the standings, with the top four progressing to the semi-finals.

Team Mouat are back in action on Tuesday 15 February at 20:05 local time in a top-of-the-table clash against Sweden where a win will all-but secure their place in the semi-finals.

Britain edged Switzerland 6-5 to record their fourth straight win in the round robin stage, and their fifth out of six games so far to set up the crunch encounter.

(L-R) Bruce Mouat, Grant Hardie, Hammy McMillan and Bobby Lammie of Team Great Britain celebrate their victory against Team Switzerland Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Mouat: 'We play for the big games'

"We needed to come out and win that one to keep our hopes for the play-offs alive, so it was a big game," Mouat said on his team's performance against the Swiss. "They had their backs against the wall and were going to give us a good fight regardless of what was happening elsewhere. I'm very happy to get over the line with that one and to play well too."

Team GB won the match on the last stone.

"Obviously I had a bit of nerves. It was basically just trying to throw it as hard as I could and give it to the sweepers.

"I tried to throw it half-stone and let Bobby [Lammie] take it back a wee bit and that's exactly what he did. I always feel confident when Hammy and Bobby are standing by me on the hack."

Their next test will arguably be their greatest yet at Beijing 2022 against world champions Sweden, who have won all six of their games and top the round robin phase.

"I'm very excited to play Sweden," Mouat continued. "They've got a lot of Olympic experience and that's what we play for, the big games and they'll be one of the biggest."

'Playing very technical tap shots is what we do best'

Great Britain could have a psychological advantage going into the crucial test, having beaten Sweden in the final of the European Championships.

"I think we've got a really good track record against them this season. We've played them quite a few times this season, so we just need to come out and play well, which I feel like we're doing.

"They're doing the same because they're undefeated so far. We're going to try to do what we do best, which is playing very technical tap shots, so we'll see what we get tomorrow."

Mouat also emphasised how pleased he was with how his team-mates have acclimatised to the tournament.

"I'm very happy. I didn't have to tell them much of what it was like, because they could see it from me playing in the mixed doubles and they were obviously very excited to get on the ice.

"I was very happy with how we performed in the first game against Italy and had to come out and fight.

"It's a different dynamic from the mixed doubles for me, too. It was just nice to get back on the ice with them all. I actually missed them!"

(L-R) Hammy McMillan, Bruce Mouat and Bobby Lammie of Team Great Britain compete against Team Italy during the men's curling round robin Picture by GETTY IMAGES

'Three very tough games to come'

The Glasgow-based Hardie has said that the pandemic had a positive effect on the team as they were able to get in the gym more than they would in travel-heavy years.

"We started off and the game plan was excellent," Hardie said on the Switzerland win. "We got the hammer and jumped into a 2-0 lead and really controlled the scoreboard for the first five ends.

"The plan was to continue that in the sixth and we unfortunately gave up a steal and had to regroup and start again.

"We had to play some really good ends to close it out. The aim is always to have the hammer coming down the last end, which we were able to do and Bruce made that great shot for the win.

"We knew the importance of that game coming in knowing we have three very tough games to come.

"Hopefully we can kick on now and secure our spot in the play-offs tomorrow."

