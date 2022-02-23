British sport body vows to "learn big lessons" after Team GB disappointment

Great Britain’s curling teams led by Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat gave the nation plenty to cheer about at the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022.

Muirhead led her women’s team to the gold medal on the final day of Beijing 2022, some 15 hours after Mouat’s rink took silver.

But those were Team GB's only two medals in Beijing in what was a disappointing Games.

And UK Sport, the national government agency responsible for funding Olympic and Paralympic sport, has vowed to "learn big lessons" after the team failed to meet expectations.

Competition at Beijing 2022 was preceded by high hopes across a number of sports including skeleton, bobsleigh, freestyle skiing, snowboard, alpine skiing and curling.

The British Olympic Association and UK Sport suggested a target of between three and seven medals was in their sights, which at the higher end would have taken the nation past its record tally of five achieved at both Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018.

And UK Sport chair Katherine Grainger, herself an Olympic champion rower, said, "Curling lifted the team, but a lot of athletes would have been disappointed with the performances out there and we need to find out the reasons why that happened.

"I do think we'll come back stronger because of this. It's a horrible thing to say but, having done it as an athlete, those huge disappointments are where you have the biggest opportunity to learn. We will learn big lessons from this and I think it gives us all an extra bit of hunger."

One explanation could be the pandemic with Grainger, as reported by The Scotsman, adding, "It has been an extraordinarily difficult Games to lead into... because if you're used to flying down enormous mountains, you can't recreate that in your back garden."

A full review will be followed by budgets being allocated for the next Olympic cycle leading up to Milano Cortina 2026.

The Guardian reported Grainger as saying, "We will make our big investment decisions around the summer this year and the main thing is for all the sports individually to go into a huge review process of not just the Games itself but also the last four years to see what worked, what didn’t work, and what can be improved."

Reflecting on the Games, UK Sport CEO Sally Munday stated, "We said before the Games that success in Beijing is not just about medals and I have been heartened to hear the feedback from the UK about stories of snow centres and ice rinks experiencing huge increases in demand from children and families captivated by the action they have seen on television.

"So whilst I can’t deny the disappointment we share with the athletes that have not achieved their potential here in Beijing we should not overlook the wider impact of the Games which has stimulated interest and served as a platform to broaden the appeal of Olympic and Paralympic sport."

She also indicated that budget allocations would be decided not just by medal-winning potential, but by participation at grassroots level.

Munday added, "Winter sport remains an essential part of our mission to create the greatest decade of extraordinary sporting moments. The last two weeks has not changed our future commitment to winter sport.

"Focusing on sports with a strong domestic grassroots footprint will be a key pillar of our strategy for the next Winter Games in Milan Cortina in 2026 and, as part of this, we will seek to work with our partners to help sports to nurture the talent we know exists."