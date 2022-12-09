Select your language
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2022: Schedule, athletes and how to watch live on Saturday 10 December

Discover the schedule for the last day of competition at the figure skating Grand Prix Final on Saturday 10 December 2022.

2 min By ZK Goh
disciplineFigure Skating
2022-10-23T042747Z_1402362473_MT1USATODAY19284629_RTRMADP_3_FIGURE-SKATING-2022-SKATE-AMERICA
(Picture by Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters)

After a two-year absence, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final and Junior Grand Prix Final have returned to the ice in the conclusion of the annual figure skating circuits at the Torino Palavela in Turin, Italy.

The third and final day of competition takes place on Saturday, 10 December 2022, with six sets of medals on offer.

Day 3 focus: Quad Axel watch in full force

The final day of competition on Saturday starts with perhaps the most-anticipated segment of them all: the senior men's free skate, where Ilia Malinin is expected to perform the quadruple Axel.

He has already landed it successfully three times in competition this year, including at both his Grand Prix assignments at Skate America in Boston and the Grand Prix of Espoo.

The senior ice dancers then take the ice with the chance to win their first Grand Prix Final title, with Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier leading the pack after the rhythm dance.

And finally, the senior women wrap things up as world champion Sakamoto Kaori leads a stacked line-up in which the top three after the short program are separated by only around a point and a half.

Figure Skating
8 - 11 Dec
Figure Skating | Grand Prix Final | Torino - Italy
Figure Skating | Grand Prix Final | Torino

Schedule, day 3

All times below are in local time (Central European Time, which is UTC/GMT +1 hour and U.S. Eastern +6 hours). Schedule details are subject to change at short notice.

  • 1330–1424 Senior men's free skate
  • 1445–1544 Junior pairs free skate
  • 1605–1656 Junior men's free skate
    (Followed by victory ceremony junior men, senior men, junior pairs)
  • 1820–1917 Junior ice dance free dance
  • 1940–2040 Senior ice dance free dance
  • 2100–2154 Senior women's free skate
    (Followed by victory ceremony senior women, junior ice dance, senior ice dance)

How to watch live: Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final 2022

The ISU streams the Grand Prix on its YouTube channel – though many territories are geoblocked from watching.

All Junior Grand Prix events are, however, georestriction-free.

American fans can watch on Peacock, and the full list of ISU broadcast partners showing the action on their TV and streaming services for the Grand Prix events is here.

