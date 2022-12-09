After a two-year absence, the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final and Junior Grand Prix Final have returned to the ice in the conclusion of the annual figure skating circuits at the Torino Palavela in Turin, Italy.

The third and final day of competition takes place on Saturday, 10 December 2022, with six sets of medals on offer.

Day 3 focus: Quad Axel watch in full force

The final day of competition on Saturday starts with perhaps the most-anticipated segment of them all: the senior men's free skate, where Ilia Malinin is expected to perform the quadruple Axel.

He has already landed it successfully three times in competition this year, including at both his Grand Prix assignments at Skate America in Boston and the Grand Prix of Espoo.

The senior ice dancers then take the ice with the chance to win their first Grand Prix Final title, with Canada's Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier leading the pack after the rhythm dance.

And finally, the senior women wrap things up as world champion Sakamoto Kaori leads a stacked line-up in which the top three after the short program are separated by only around a point and a half.