Into his third Olympic cycle – with three Olympic medals to his name and a world title earned earlier this year – what comes next for Uno Shoma? More skating – and winning, it appears. The 24-year-old Japanese figure skating star won his first gold at the Grand Prix Final, capping a glistening first half of the season in which he won gold at three Grand Prix stops – to bring his career total to nine. Uno credits a shifted focus: On the process, the practices, the out-of-the-spotlight work that he and coach Stephane Lambiel are doing to help launch him to said success. He doesn’t appear to be slowing down. “Last season, from the second half, I started to really observe different skaters' training and how they approach their training styles,” Uno said via an interpreter in Turin, Italy, after winning the Final. “Due to injuries and different reasons, people have different amount of training they can do. I asked myself, ‘How can I train a lot? How can I do a good training to serve my purpose?’ That has led to the stability of my jumps and my performance.” Never has Uno appeared more stable: He scored a career-high 204.47 in the free skate on route to a 30-point win over Yamamoto Sota, his countryman who will also compete at Japanese nationals alongside him later this month.

Uno Shoma: Team effort brings about the 'joy' The joy doesn’t only come from within now for Shoma – it’s a team effort. “I'm very happy about winning,” Uno said plainly. “Just looking at the people that have been supporting me, the joy – explosive joy – I saw in them made me really happy. Everything I trained for could be crystalised in the competition today. I did sense that there is a lot of room for growth, so going into future competitions I did feel that I can increase the level of my performance.” It's a scary thought for skating fans – in the best possible way: An even better Uno Shoma? The 2023 Japan Figure Skating Championships are set for 21-25 December in Kadoma. Uno is aiming for a fifth national title, but first since 2020. “Nationals will be very tough because it's a short time from this competition,” said Uno, noting the 10-day countdown to Kadoma. He said he was “most nervous” about nationals, adding: “In this Grand Prix Final I wasn't nervous at all, it was business as usual and my mind was in a great place. I don't know how [my emotions will be] at nationals, but for all the Japanese skaters that competed here, I just hope everyone can put on their best performance without any injury.”

Uno Shoma (JPN), 2022 (© International Skating Union (ISU))

Japanese nationals: Fierce competition awaits That also brings to mind Olympic and world silver medallist Kagiyama Yuma, who has been out so far this season due to left leg and ankle injuries. The 19-year-old is set to make a return at nationals should he be healthy enough. The depth of Japanese singles skating is immense – both on the men’s and women’s sides. Uno and Yamamoto were joined by teens Miura Kao and Sato Shun in Turin, while Tomono Kazuki, Tsuboi Tatsuya and others are to watch out for. But has Yamamoto, now 22, finally found his best rhythm? He won silver at all three of his Grand Prix competitions this season, and looked confident as his free skate scores came through in Turin, securing his second place behind Uno. Could it come down to Shoma and Sota at nationals? “If we can continue to practise and do well in the competitions, that will be great,” said Uno of Yamamoto. “It will be nice if we can enjoy this relationship of always competing against each other as good rivals. I think we can do that for some time to come. We always help each other... we're always there to inspire each other to reach higher standards, that's what we enjoy.”

📺 Shoma is on 🔥! With plenty of margin to spare and a big score of 304.46 Shoma UNO (JPN) takes home the 🥇 at @gpfinal22 #GPFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/FyCTnInzd2 — ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) December 10, 2022

Relaxed Uno Shoma guided by Lambiel There is also a more relaxed element to Uno this season. That’s showcased in his sit-down interview with Olympics.com in which he and Lambiel “helped” one another with skating terms in their respective languages. It was also on display in Turin, the site of Lambiel’s 2006 Olympic silver medal. Asked which of Lambiel’s programs (from throughout his career) that Uno loved the most, Uno had a surprising admission. “I really hate to say this so I will apologise first, but I am the type of person who watches all the programs of skaters I compete with in competition, but as a person, I don't watch much figure skating,” Uno said. “So I have never seen much of Stephane's past programs or anything like that. But when we choreograph together and when we took part in the same ice show a few years back I thought, 'Wow this guy is really good!' “And then he became my coach.” Standing in the back of the press conference room, Lambiel chimed in with feigned anger, cracking a smile: “You don't know my programs?! What?!”