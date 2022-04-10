The Masters Round 3: Scottie Scheffler's lead cut to three before final day as Tiger falls out of contention

Scottie Scheffler had his lead cut to three on the penultimate day of action at the 2022 Masters on Saturday 10 March meaning that we should be in for a classic final day on Sunday.
The World No.1 is still in the driving seat despite seeing his lead cut from six to three on a day where he mixed some exhibition golf with some big errors and a great escape on the 18th.
Scheffler hit a round of 71 that had four birdies on the front nine and four bogeys on the back nine, the 25-year-old Texan showing incredible calm to rescue a drive that ended up in the woods on 18, only to play a brilliant shot to get away with a single bogey that felt more like a par.
Australian golfer Cameron Smith had a good day finishing on -4 and six under overall meaning he's just three from the leader with momentum on his side.
Day 1 leader Im Sung-jae is two behind Smith and five off the leader, while Shane Lowry is seven off the pace along with 2011 champion Charl Schwartzel.
Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama had a day to forget finishing five over, he sits in T14 11 off the lead.
On another challenging windy day Tiger Woods signed a +6 on his card on Saturday leaving him in T41, saying:
"Today wasn't a very good day, I didn't really hit it that bad but man I putted awful... I don't think I've had many days - or any day like that on the greens."
Woods is on seven over, some 16 shots from Scheffler.
With the Texan's lead cut to three, Sunday looks all set up for a thrilling finale at the Augusta National.
Golf Masters 2022 at Augusta after round three - results
Here's how the leaderboard looks after round three on Saturday.
1. Scottie Scheffler (USA), -9
2. Cameron Smith (AUS), -6
3. Im Sung-jae (KOR), -4
T4 Shane Lowry (IRL), -2
T4 Charl Schwartzel (RSA), -2
T6 Justin Thomas (USA), -1
T6 Corey Conners (CAN), -1
8. Danny Willett (ENG), E
T9 Jason Kokrak (USA), +1
T9 Tommy Fleetwood (ENG), +1
T9 Colin Morikawa (USA), +1
T9 Dustin Johnson (USA), +1
T9 Rory McIlroy (NI), +1
T14 Matsayuma Hideki (JAP), +2
T14 Cameron Champ (USA), +2
T14 Webb Simpson (USA), +2
T14 Will Zalatoris (USA), +2
2022 Masters Tournament – Weekend Schedule
Sunday, 10 April: Fourth and final round, followed by play-off if needed. Green Jacket ceremony and trophy presentation take place after a winner is confirmed.