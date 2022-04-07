Golf's 2022 Masters Tournament - Thursday round one live updates with storms delaying play at Augusta National in Georgia

The world's top men's golfers are about to tee off for the first major of the year, the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Thunderstorms in Augusta, Georgia meant a 30-minute delay to start-times on Thursday morning (7th April) for the opening round at the Augusta National Golf Club

Jose Maria Olazabal of Spain was scheduled to hit the opening drive at 8am local time prior to the delay, playing alongside American JJ Spaun. Their start was rescheduled to 08:30 (12:30 GMT), as the first of 91 invitees battling for the Green Jacket over four days of play (7-10 April) in the USA. Five-time winner Tiger Woods is a surprise inclusion after his near-fatal car crash.

5:45am - Opening Masters round delayed by thunderstorms

Organisers announced on social media around 5:39am local time (09:39 GMT) that the early morning weather on Thursday had resulted in timings being delayed by 30 minutes, meaning the opening tee shot is pushed back to 08:30 local time in Augusta, Georgia (12:30 GMT).

Who is playing at the Masters 2022 golf major

Unlike the rest of the major championships, there are no qualifying tournaments or alternates for the Masters which is an invitation event and the most exclusive of the four majors.

The top 50 in the world are automatically invited along with former winners and recent champions and high finishers at professional and amateur tournaments.

There will be including Olympic champion Xander Schauffele.

The 28-year-old Californian qualifies by virtue of winning Olympic gold last summer at Tokyo 2020 although he is also in the top 10 of the world rankings.

Schauffele boasts a fine recent record at Augusta, finishing tied for third 12 months ago behind Hideki Matsuyama and sharing second place in 2019, but you have to go back to the TOUR Championship in September 2020 for his last PGA Tour triumph.

Twelve months after becoming Japan's first men's major winner, and Asia's first Masters champion, Matsuyama hopes to be back to defend his title.

After winning his season-opener at the Sony Open in Hawaii, a back injury kept him out of the PLAYERS Championship.

He returned to action at this week's Texas Open, but a neck problem saw him withdraw during the second round.

No such problems for Scottie Scheffler who arrives in Georgia as the new world number one thanks to a spectacular 2022 so far.

The 25-year-old from New Jersey had never won on the PGA Tour before this season and was perhaps best known for being the last man to shoot 59 in a professional tournament, at the 2020 Northern Trust.

But victories in February's Phoenix Open, the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the WGC Match Play saw him knock Jon Rahm off top spot just in time for the first major of the year.

Scottie Scheffler plays a bunker shot during the 2022 WGC Match Play final Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Tiger Woods is back

While Scheffler is the man in form, most of the attention ahead of the Masters has revolved around Tiger Woods.

The five-time Masters winner has not played competitively since breaking his right leg in three places in a car crash last February.

With the aid of a golf cart, he did play with son Charlie in December's PNC Championship although he walked to the final green of the weekend and looked to be striking the ball well.

Speaking after that event, he talked about needing to build his "endurance" before returning to the PGA Tour.

Woods – whose last Major win was at Augusta in 2019 – has been practising all week on the course in front of full crowds.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” the 46-year-old said in a press conference on Tuesday (5 April). “My recovery has been good; I’ve been very excited about how I’ve recovered every day.”

“I don't show to an event unless I think I can win it," he said.

When Woods has withdrawn through injury in the past - in 2014, 2016 and 2017 - his latest pull-out was the Friday before the tournament. So it could be that no news is good news, and the 15-time major champion will tee it up on Thursday.

Reigning (British) Open champion Collin Morikawa will be hoping to improve on his 44th and 18th-place finishes at the last two Masters.

Ahead of his first trip to Augusta as a major winner, Morikawa told GOLF's Subpar Podcast that he will stick to the gameplan that worked so well for him at Royal St George's.

Rio 2016 gold medallist and 2013 U.S. Open champion Justin Rose has sneaked into the Masters thanks to being in the world's top 50 last year.

The Englishman, currently ranked 56, has more missed cuts (two) than top-10 finishes (one) this season. He will be hoping to rediscover his form in a tournament where he finished tied for second in both 2015 and 2017.

2022 Masters Tournament – Schedule

Thursday, 7 April: First round (Tom Watson will take part in opening drive ceremony as honorary starter, joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player)

Friday, 8 April: Second round, followed by the cut after 36 holes, with only the top 50 players and ties progressing to the third and fourth rounds.

Saturday, 9 April: Third round

Sunday, 10 April: Fourth and final round, including Green Jacket ceremony and trophy presentation

2022 Masters Tournament – Players to watch

While Woods may or may not play, his old rival Phil Mickelson is definitely out after taking a break from the game following comments he made about the PGA Tour and the mooted Saudi Golf League.

The three-time winner's absence leaves something of a hole, but Bubba Watson (2012, 2014), Jose Maria Olazabal (1994, 1999) and Bernhard Langer (1985, 1993) are multiple winners who will be taking part.

Despite losing his world number one ranking, Jon Rahm is among the favourites to add to his first major success at last year's U.S. Open.

The big-hitting Spaniard has been pretty consistent this season without making the winners' circle, but he is likely to go close having finished in the top 10 in the last four Masters tournaments.

Scheffler apart, the form man this season is Cameron Smith who took victory in golf's 'fifth major', the PLAYERS Championship, last month.

That was the Australian's second win of the year having prevailed in January's Tournament of Champions, where he beat Rahm by one stroke, and it seems a matter of time before he opens his major account.

Cameron Smith celebrates victory at the 2022 PLAYERS Championship Picture by 2022 Getty Images

Another man to reckon with is four-time major champion Rory McIlroy. The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland just needs the Masters to complete a career grand slam of major titles, although he needs to step up on recent showings if he is going to achieve that feat this week.

Jordan Spieth seems to save his best for Augusta with the 28-year-old Texan seeking his first Green Jacket since taking victory in 2015.

Spieth has made the top three on five occasions in eight Masters appearances, including finishing tied for third 12 months ago.

Other stars to watch are 2020 champion Dustin Johnson, 2020 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau and four-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

Viktor Hovland could be the best of the foreign challengers with the 24-year-old the only Norwegian to win a PGA Tour event.

He now has three PGA Tour titles from a total of six professional wins, and lies fourth in the world rankings thanks to victory in January's Dubai Desert Classic and three top-10 finishes this season including a share of second in the Arnold Palmer Invitational behind Scheffler.

With all the invitation letters received, it's time for some elite golf.