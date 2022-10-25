British gymnast Giarnni Regini-Moran: From Youth Olympic golds to injury despair - 'My proudest achievement is never giving up’

At the age of 17, Giarnni Regini-Moran seemed to have the world at his feet. Two years earlier, the British gymnast had been one of the biggest stars of the Youth Olympic Games Nanjing 2014, winning five medals including golds in the floor exercise, the vault and the all-around.

By 2016, he was back on top of the podium again, winning the team, all-around and floor titles at the European Junior Championships.

A glittering senior career in the sport beckoned, but in July 2016 Regini-Moran’s world came crashing down.

After falling from the high bar during a regular training session, the then 17-year-old suffered a horrific knee injury, snapping his posterior cruciate ligament, damaging his medial collateral ligament and straining his anterior cruciate ligament. If that wasn’t bad enough, he also tore his hamstring and fractured the top of his tibia bone, with all his injuries requiring six hours of reconstructive surgery, with four metal screws being inserted into his leg.

After 12 months of intensive recovery – when Regini-Moran admits he came close to quitting the sport – he then fractured his ankle on his return to training while attempting a vault. It would not be until the middle of 2018 that he returned to action.

Yet by 2019, Regini-Moran had managed to climb from the depths of despair back on to the podium, winning silver in the floor exercise at the European Games in Minsk, and two years later he fulfilled his Olympic dreams by competing at Tokyo 2020, finishing fourth alongside Joe Fraser, James Hall and Max Whitlock in the team event.

The disappointment of missing a medal in Tokyo, however, has since spurred the team on to historic triumphs in the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the European Championships in Munich. Now, Regini-Moran is targeting another medal – and a place at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 – when the World Gymnastics Championships begin in Liverpool on 29 October.

How does it feel to be competing at a World Championships on home soil?

I'm very excited. Birmingham was incredible, just to have that home crowd, the fans, the families, friends, people there cheering you on. To think that I'll be able to experience that again, at a World Championships in Liverpool, it's just motivated me to train really hard. Training is going really well; I'm putting in the hard work now and, hopefully, it will all be worth it. I'm super excited.

What is the target for you?

For us, we are going for that team medal. We know we have the potential to get a team medal. We're just going to go out there and try and do our jobs, and hopefully, that will be enough. If we can qualify almost two years early for the Olympic Games, that will be incredible, and that will take the stress off us next year. For me, whatever it takes, and whatever's needed for the team, I will do that, and that's what I'm working on. That's where my head's at, and again, this year, we want to do well individually, but like I said, if we can do well as a team, there's no better feeling that that.

That’s a feeling you’ve had twice already this year, with team gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and European Championships. How do you reflect on those successes?

Starting out the year, I wasn't sure where I was going to be. I'd just come back from three surgeries, but I set myself goals. I wrote down, "Compete in the trials, make the Commonwealth team, make the European team, make the World [Championship] team," and then, "Get medals."

I look back now, and I've ticked off every single goal that I wrote down, so it's incredible. I can't believe what we've done, and what we've achieved. It's just something to really feel proud of.

We first saw you on top of a podium at the Youth Olympic Games Nanjing 2014. How do you look back on your experiences at those Games?

The Youth Olympics is something I will never forget. As a junior, I'd say it's probably the biggest competition you can do. There was no real pressure on me going into that. Originally, I wasn't supposed to even be going, and they only sent me because one of the other gymnasts was injured. They said, "Just go out there, enjoy it, no pressure." But I set my own targets. I wanted to make a floor and vault final, and when I qualified in first place, I was shocked; I didn't believe it.

It was just such a good event to do and it’s really good for young athletes to experience. For me, I took a lot from that, and it helped me when I transitioned to a senior gymnast. It's one competition I will never forget. I still look back to this day on the photos and videos, the memories, because I just had fun, I enjoyed it. It was so special to be part of something like that.

With your junior career on such an upward trajectory, how tough was it when you suffered your knee injury in 2016?

It really affected my career massively. I spent a lot of time out of gymnastics, and I almost stopped. I didn't want to do it anymore. When you're that low, you don't really see yourself coming back. I'd snapped my knee, and done a lot of damage to my leg. My sport requires a lot of heavy landings, a lot of jumping and running, and my best pieces were floor and vault. I struggled to believe that I'd be able to make it back.

It wasn't until I went out to Rio, to watch as part of the Team GB ambassador programme, that I spoke to a psychologist. From that point on, when I watched the guys competing, it just inspired me. That's what gave me the motivation to get back, because I was 90 per cent certain I wasn't going to do gymnastics anymore.

How tough was it to cope during that period of your life?

It was quite intense. Having two years out of a career, especially when you're turning senior, it was a long time. I remember 2019, it was my make-or-break year. From there, I was just so motivated. People always ask me, what's my proudest achievement in sports? Most people would think it's a competition, or a result. My proudest achievement is never giving up. The fact that I'm still here, still going after everything, going through what I've been through. Yeah, it was hard. Most juniors that transition to senior, it's fairly smooth. I went through hell.

Having been through something like that, are you able to take any positives from it?

Yeah, definitely. I'm glad, in a way, it happened. You do a lot of learning, a lot of growing through that period. You really go into some deep places to figure out who you are, and what you want, and how strong you are as a person. There are a lot of challenges along the way. The biggest thing for me was, I always told myself, “There's always someone out there that's worse than me. There's always someone wishing that they've got what I had.” That motivated me.

My sister has a disability, she's got cerebral palsy. She can't walk properly. For me, I was like, "I've just got a snapped knee. I can recover from this. That's something that she's got for the rest of her life." Things like that really motivated me, and I think that's helped me become the person I am today. The mindset I have is because of what I went through.