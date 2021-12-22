Get to know Canadian snowboarder Laurie Blouin

Laurie Blouin established herself as one of the world’s best freestyle snowboarders, gaining fans across the globe for both her mad skills and her grit.

The Canadian star has been on snowboard fans’ radars since she won the junior world title in slopestyle when she was just 16 back in 2013. She has since piled up the accolades, including the PyeongChang 2018 silver medal, world titles in the same event and also in big air. She'll no doubt be looking to add more bling to her collection at the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, which start 4 February.

The adrenaline junkie may be better known for shredding and her impressive repertoire of tricks but her talents and interests are not limited to snow-covered playgrounds.

From potential winner to the real deal

Blouin has been a poster child for consistency rising through the slopestyle ranks from junior level to the biggest stage of them all – the Olympic Winter Games. Her potential was on full display when she was crowned junior world champion in the slopestyle before graduating into the seniors with aplomb four years later.

She claimed the slopestyle world title in Sierra Nevada in 2017, sounding a warning to her competitors a year out from PyeongChang 2018.

Blouin lived up to her potential, winning Olympic silver in the slopestyle final and has continued her upward trajectory, highlighting her class winning gold in the big air at the 2021 world championships in Aspen, Colorado.

High risk, high reward

Blouin had a dramatic start to her first Olympic Games in PyeongChang 2018, coming close to an early exit before she could even start her campaign. Carried off the course on a stretcher after a fall during training she was back on her board two days later despite suffering a minor head injury.

To add insult to injury, the qualification rounds were cancelled due to high winds, while the start of the competition was delayed by more than an hour.

Blouin brushed off the crash and successfully navigated the windy conditions to walk away with her Olympic bling plus a shiner as a reminder of her experience.

Thanks Dude!

Blouin’s heroics in PyeongChang 2018 earned her a host of new fans, including Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who congratulated her on her silver-medal win.

“.@LaurieBlouin has quite the shiner from a fall last week. But better, she’s got a medal now, too. Congratulations on winning silver,” Trudeau wrote in a tweet.

Blouin responded with: “Thanks Dude! I think you’re going to need to dust your board off so we can go riding when we’re home!”

Trudeau may be too busy running a country to shred the slopes like he used to do as ski and snowboard instructor at Whistler during the late 1990s, however.

Jill of all trades, master of fun

Blouin’s Instagram page is riddled with images of her showing off her skills in other sports such as mountain biking, skateboarding, surfing and golf while she is also a keen dirt biker. There seems to be no rest for the adventurous soul, who dabbles in both winter and summer sports.

While she goes solo during most of her activities, her blonde Labrador, Fidji, accompanies her wherever she goes - come rain, snow or sunshine. Fidji could easily have entered a canine Olympics doing stretches with his human or pulling Blouin on the skateboard.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games start 4 February 2022 with slopestyle beginning 5 February.