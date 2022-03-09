German Open 2022 badminton: Malvika Bansod goes down fighting against Michelle Li

Upcoming Indian badminton player Malvika Bansod lost to world No. 12 Michelle Li of Canada in the first round of the German Open 2022 women’s singles event in Mulheim on Wednesday.

The Indian, who was promoted from the reserves, went down to the former Commonwealth Games women’s singles champion 21-18, 20-22, 9-21 to crash out from the BWF Super 300 event.

Malvika Bansod started the match strongly and clinched the first game. However, as the match progressed, Malvika failed to match Michelle Li’s intensity and lost the contest in 58 minutes.

Malvika Bansod has had an impressive year so far. After accounting for London Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal at the India Open, she stormed into the final of Syed Modi International but lost to PV Sindhu to clinch silver.

The men’s doubles pair of Ishaan Bhatnagar-Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga-Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, meanwhile, progressed to the second round with wins on Wednesday.

While Ishaan Bhatnagar and Sai Pratheek overcame England’s Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 21-15, 21-16, Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala defeated Japan’s Hiroki Okamura and Masayuki Onodera 24-22, 21-11.

In the men’s singles, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Parupalli Kashyap, who was making a comeback after being sidelined with injury since November, lost to unseeded Thai shuttler Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-13, 21-13 in the first round.

In the women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy also suffered a first-round exit after losing to Japan’s Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida 21-13, 21-13.

Earlier on Tuesday, top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy progressed to the second round after winning their respective first-round matches.