German Open 2022 badminton: India’s PV Sindhu starts campaign with convincing win

Former world champion PV Sindhu progressed to the second round of the German Open 2022 BWF Super 300 event with a dominating win over Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan at Mulheim on Tuesday.

PV Sindhu defeated world No. 11 Busanan Ongbamrungphan 21-8, 21-7 in the first round. With the win, Sindhu extended her head-to-head record against the Thai shuttler to 15-1.

The two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu started the match swinging and raced to an 11-4 lead at the first break. The Indian, ranked world No. 7, upped the ante after the restart and sealed the first game convincingly.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan tried to keep PV Sindhu in check in the second game but PV Sindhu was in fine touch and went on to pocket the match in straight games.

PV Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between unseeded shuttlers Zhang Yiman of China and Beatriz Corrales of Spain. If Sindhu wins her next round, she could run into the current world No.1 and Tokyo Olympic silver-medallist Tai Tzu-Ying in the quarter-finals.

Tai Tzu-Ying had defeated PV Sindhu in the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics and enjoys a 14-5 head-to-head record against the Indian shuttler.

Kidambi Srikanth, India’s only seeded badminton player in men’s singles at the German Open, meanwhile, overcame a stiff challenge from world No. 39 Brice Leverdez of France in the opening round. The Indian, ranked world No. 11 and seeded eighth at the tournament, defeated his French opponent 21-10, 13-21, 21-7.

In mixed doubles, India’s Sai Pratheek and N Sikki Reddy crashed out after losing to the Thai team of Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai, the top seeds, 21-19, 21-8.

Later in the day, Saina Nehwal will open her campaign against Clara Azurmendi of Spain.